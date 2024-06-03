Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 04, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.
Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.
Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Diabetes
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment / travel /health care
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items
Career: People in fields like art/ ads / entertainment/ doctor /bank /tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling /spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ travel/children
Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports/tourism may success
Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey/picnic/ movie with family
Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ house/ vehicle
Career: People in fields like education/ automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.
Health: some people may suffer from diabetes / weakness
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel/ communicate/ enjoy your work
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /communication.
Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver / white
VIRGO
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel
Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes/ tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: happy family life is indicated
Health: people may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day of loss/ physical stress/ mental stress
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health
Career: People in insurance/ occult/ repair/maintenance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute/ ill health of family members is indicated.
Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day for travel/ shopping/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.
Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/tourism/ lodging will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married/ love life will be romantic. Family picnic is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
You may get your stuck money back.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment.
Career: Interior decorators/ automobile dealers/ entertainers/ artists/ doctors will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute/ ill health of family members is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment.
Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ advertisement will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party
Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/ skin disease/ back /knee problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle
Career: People in art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house
Health: some people may suffer from weakness/ chest problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today loss is indicated so act wisely.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children /loan premiums/ business/travel
Career: People in Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.
Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red