Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 04, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Diabetes

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment / travel /health care

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items

Career: People in fields like art/ ads / entertainment/ doctor /bank /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling /spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ travel/children

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports/tourism may success

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey/picnic/ movie with family

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ house/ vehicle

Career: People in fields like education/ automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: some people may suffer from diabetes / weakness

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/ communicate/ enjoy your work

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: happy family life is indicated

Health: people may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day of loss/ physical stress/ mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health

Career: People in insurance/ occult/ repair/maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day for travel/ shopping/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/tourism/ lodging will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married/ love life will be romantic. Family picnic is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators/ automobile dealers/ entertainers/ artists/ doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ ill health of family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment.

Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ advertisement will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/ skin disease/ back /knee problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle

Career: People in art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from weakness/ chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today loss is indicated so act wisely.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children /loan premiums/ business/travel

Career: People in Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red