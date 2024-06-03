 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 04, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Diabetes

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment / travel /health care

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items

Career: People in fields like art/ ads / entertainment/ doctor /bank /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling /spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ travel/children

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports/tourism may success

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey/picnic/ movie with family

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ house/ vehicle

Career: People in fields like education/ automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: some people may suffer from diabetes / weakness

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/ communicate/ enjoy your work

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: happy family life is indicated

Health: people may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day of loss/ physical stress/ mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health

Career: People in insurance/ occult/ repair/maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day for travel/ shopping/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/tourism/ lodging will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married/ love life will be romantic. Family picnic is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators/ automobile dealers/ entertainers/ artists/ doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ ill health of family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment.

Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ advertisement will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/ skin disease/ back /knee problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle

Career: People in art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from weakness/ chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today loss is indicated so act wisely.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children /loan premiums/ business/travel

Career: People in Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

