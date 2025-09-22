Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 22nd, 2025 To Sep 28th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 22, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, this week calls for caution. Be mindful of tricky situations or people who may not be showing their true colours. Do not take things at face value. Honesty and assertiveness shall be your biggest allies in this phase.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings waves of healing, success, and recognition. This is a great period to socialize, network, or dip your toes into the dating scene. Your desire for closeness and physical intimacy is going to be strong
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week your intuition is sharper than ever, guiding you toward clarity. Health matters show signs of improvement. Keep your temper in check, guard your plans and choose your words wisely.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings long-awaited clarity. Your thoughts sharpen, your words flow with ease, and you will find it easier to channel intellect into action.
Leo: Dear Leo, it is time to shake off stagnant energy and step forward with confidence. Your finances call for balance. When it comes to health, explore new or alternate approaches to healing
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings some disruptions around your finances or sense of stability. While it is not as heavy as it feels, you might still find yourself tense or overthinking. You will need patience and a fresh, open mindset.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week signals an awakening and a powerful fresh start. You are stepping straight into action, feeling re-energized and ready to take on multiple responsibilities. Remember to carve out quiet moments for yourself.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week the energy may feel confusing or scattered, with multiple options pulling your attention in different directions. A little patience and careful thought will serve you well. Be mindful of your spending.
Capricon: Dear Capricorn, this week brings a sense of calm, stability, and clarity. You are stepping into a phase of gradual improvement. Financial matters look promising, A positive shift in your home or domestic environment will bring joy.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week rekindles your inner strength, confidence, and ability to lead. Time with friends and loved ones brings warmth and happiness. This is an auspicious and heart-centered period — embrace it fully.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, it is time to close some chapters. Situations where you felt unappreciated or shortchanged are ready to be left behind. Protect your boundaries. Financially, you are guided to look for fresh opportunities.
