Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Aries: You would be able to a long-standing problem at the workplace. Discussions with co-workers over new work methods and policies are on the cards. A fine balance between work and family is the need of the hour.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Taurus: You are likely to be on other’s target today at the workplace. You are likely to get hurt as co-workers may pass comments on you which may not go well. Learn the art of effective planning.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Gemini: Your habit of providing solutions for the good of your company/firm will impress your seniors and bosses. Co-workers may get jealous of your growth, be careful. Avoid travelling as much as possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Cancer: You will give your blood and sweat in order to move ahead in your career and accomplish your set goals. On the domestic front, the family will support your decisions. The atmosphere at home will be happy.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Leo: Your love life will be good. You will be at your romantic best. Not just your bosses, but your spouse too will get impressed by your skills and intelligence. There will be gains through speculations.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Virgo: Your partner’s unpredictable and improper behaviour is likely to annoy and upset you. Blame it all on the unfavourable planetary combinations and positions. Distress may ruin a positive home environment.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Libra: Your day will have a good start but matters related to love and financial life may occur after evening. Business people may face problems while negotiating a new deal.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Scorpio: Choose your business partners wisely. You will spend quality time with your family and relatives. Something in your life is about to change for the better. Don’t neglect your health.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Sagittarius: You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. Domestic work will keep you on your toes. Security officers and lawyers will have a favourable day.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Capricorn: Your rivals may try to harm you in each and every possible way. Be very careful and keep an eye on them. Personal matters must be handled with care. Do not disclose your secrets to others.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Aquarius: Try your hands in doing something creative. Take good care of your health. Those who are unemployed may find a good job. Your family life will be peaceful. Several issues can be solved at the business place
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Pisces: Clarity of communication and of purpose will manifest in all interactions. Your mind and consciousness are growing at the speed of light. Money isn’t going, it’s potentiating.