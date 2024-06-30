Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 02, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/sports/travel

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/politics/travel will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family function/ GT/ fun with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye /ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle/education.

Career: People in fields like bank/hotel/hospital/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day for house hold activities/ enjoy with family

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /health/travel

Career: People in politics/ medical/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: journey with Family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/travel

Career: People in fields like medical/politics/bank./hotel / tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health/ long journey with family members is indicated .

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health

Career: People in politics/medical/ hotel/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative in family decisions

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache/ eye problem/fever

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health / journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will get success with luck

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel.

Career: People in communication /journalism/politics/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / heart problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today, you may face obstacles in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education

Career: People in fields like education / Hotel /medical /occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of father is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/premiums

Career: People in occult/medical/ security/insurance/ research will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/spouse is indicated.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ premiums/spouse/business.

Career: People in insurance/ bank/finance/ medical /security will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business/ spouse/ health

Career: People in arts/sports/entertainment/medical/politics/govt/bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family GT/ fun with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ career/ house/ vehicle/ education

Career: People in medical/ entertainment /politics/ automobile/education/property will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/mother is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red