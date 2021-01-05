Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your lawful thoughts will impress your seniors at your workplace. Don't talk rudely with your life partner and avoid arguing with him/her. Instead, try to understand your spouse.</p>.<p>The atmosphere at home will be pleasant. You will be more inclined towards religion. On the financial front, you will be in a stable position. Trading in commodities will be profitable.</p>.<p>Senior citizens who were facing troubles on the health front will get well. Be careful while working in the kitchen. Misunderstanding with a co-worker is likely to get over.</p>.<p>Today double-check your projects/ assignments before submitting them to seniors at workplace. Drive cautiously. Avoid arguing with your business partners. </p>.<p>Your main criterion is personal growth and you will do all that you can to progress in the right direction. You will look at the larger picture and will work on in several areas of life.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Your reputation in the workplace will increase. Importance and ability of yours of handling big projects will get known to the seniors. Students and sportsperson will perform well.</p>.<p>You may invite quite a few knocks and falls, mainly because you are inclined to bite off more than you can chew. There might be some hurdles in your current projects.</p>.<p>You shall share a great understanding, your opinions may be so similar that to others it may seem that you are communicating telepathically. Travel plans can be made.</p>.<p>Shares trading will be beneficial. In business and politics, you will able to clear misunderstandings and would build new good relations which will be beneficial to you.</p>.<p>Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in quick time; those who are unemployed may land a job. Farm owners will do well.</p>.<p>Those in sports will earn name and fame. At work, try to clear your doubts with colleagues. Your business strategies are going to work well. Investments are on the cards.</p>.<p>Avoid trading in the stock market. Invest your money instead. Students will have a successful day. Your love life is likely to improve. Spend more time with your partner.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>