Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your lawful thoughts will impress your seniors at your workplace. Don't talk rudely with your life partner and avoid arguing with him/her. Instead, try to understand your spouse.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The atmosphere at home will be pleasant. You will be more inclined towards religion. On the financial front, you will be in a stable position. Trading in commodities will be profitable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Senior citizens who were facing troubles on the health front will get well. Be careful while working in the kitchen. Misunderstanding with a co-worker is likely to get over.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today double-check your projects/ assignments before submitting them to seniors at workplace. Drive cautiously. Avoid arguing with your business partners.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your main criterion is personal growth and you will do all that you can to progress in the right direction. You will look at the larger picture and will work on in several areas of life.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your reputation in the workplace will increase. Importance and ability of yours of handling big projects will get known to the seniors. Students and sportsperson will perform well.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may invite quite a few knocks and falls, mainly because you are inclined to bite off more than you can chew. There might be some hurdles in your current projects.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You shall share a great understanding, your opinions may be so similar that to others it may seem that you are communicating telepathically. Travel plans can be made.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Shares trading will be beneficial. In business and politics, you will able to clear misunderstandings and would build new good relations which will be beneficial to you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in quick time; those who are unemployed may land a job. Farm owners will do well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Those in sports will earn name and fame. At work, try to clear your doubts with colleagues. Your business strategies are going to work well. Investments are on the cards.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Avoid trading in the stock market. Invest your money instead. Students will have a successful day. Your love life is likely to improve. Spend more time with your partner.

