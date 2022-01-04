Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Your pending work will come to the finishing stage today if you take some more effort. Your partner will keep you happy. You may indulge in your favourite sports/ hobby.

Taurus: Decisions regarding family matters must be taken wisely, if possible, consult some elderly relative or a member who can guide you. Business people will make good profits.

Gemini: Multitasking will be the way to get things done. Colleagues and seniors may also need you, adding to your workload. Make time to rest and recoup your energies.

Cancer: Avoid getting overly emotional in matters related to love or personal relationships. Sudden and unexpected situations are likely to occur. Legal matters may end in your favour.

Leo: You will orient yourself, evaluate the situation and develop a cognitive map. You have keen business instincts and a proven ability to deliver bottom-line results. Health will be fine.

Virgo: Some of the natives are likely to visit a picturesque location with their spouse or family. Your hard work will be recognised. Your respect will increase in society. Be kind to all.

Libra: Your family life will be back on track as the disputes are likely to settle down among members. Trading in the stock market will prove beneficial. Love life will be blissful.

Scorpio: The atmosphere at home will be positive and harmonious. Your inclination towards spirituality and religion would increase. It's a good day in terms of finance.

Sagittarius: You can expect to see the benefits of the diligence you have put into your career. You are an obedient employee and your superiors know your potentials. Avoid being overconfident.

Capricorn: You may have new acquisitions which will improve your lifestyle and there will be a sense of satisfaction. The business will be on track, financial gains can be made.

Aquarius: Your family life will be joyful and happy; some of your children could be a source of pride. You may have journeys in connection with your profession which will be fruitful.

Pisces: You can enjoy good health and a sound physique only if you follow healthy lifestyle habits. Control your anger. Stay away from people who have a negative mindset.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:39 AM IST