Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Business meetings, discussions will keep you on your toes. At evening, your focus will shift from professional to personal matters. Those working in call centres will do well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus: Your imagination will make your romantic life more colourful and exciting. Pay proper attention to your domestic affairs. Insecurities and complexes may slowly diminish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Minor health problems are likely to annoy you. Stay away from bad company. Learn to control your temper. Be a good listener, people may give you good advice in disguise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your bond with your mother will improve and strengthen. Budding actors may get a platform to showcase their talent. You will be at your creative best. Social success is likely.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Some exciting things are likely to happen around you. Those in the field of sports and politics will regain their lost fame and people will be surprised by their performance.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your professional ambitions soar, thanks to the positive planetary position. Business meetings will set the stage of new ventures. Spouse will give you much-needed support.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your earnings will increase to a considerable extent. Your relationship with people with loved ones will improve. Domestic life will be happy, blissful and peaceful.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you are travelling with an elderly person today, then stay extra cautious today. Legal matters associated with your home or emotional life may take time to sort out.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Matters related to money, love life will bring happiness and security. Workplace problems are likely to get solved today. Minor gains are on the cards for agriculturists.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your health will improve and you will feel more peaceful. Mentally, you will feel happy and content. You will reconstruct yourself into a more mature person.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There will be a lot of pressure, as you feel your actions and decisions are being closely monitored. Your work may get criticised by people who claim to be 'well-wishers'.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Those in the field of politics and business will clear up previous misunderstandings and would build new relations. The future seems to be bright. Just keep doing your best.

