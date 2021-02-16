Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be patient, the favourable phase is about to begin. Be kind to everyone. Sharpen your old skills and focus on acquiring new ones. You may make a good friend.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Consult experts/ professionals on the business front, if you want to lower risks and earn more profit. Make sure that you do not indulge in any illegal activity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don't expect gains to come easily to you. You will have to work hard on both personal, professional fronts. Attending social events may help you in making new contacts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Personal relationships may hit a rough patch. You and your life-partner may have a verbal clash over issues like space, independence. Finances are likely to improve.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Be careful while attending any social gathering. Politicians may get in touch with people who can aid them in future elections. Those in the field of medical will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Avoid being over confident. Do not show-off your past achievements. Luck plays vital game in life, but that doesn't mean that we depend on it, efforts are important too.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Don't neglect people who are close to you, it can create lots of misunderstanding between you and them. On the work front, new opportunities are on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Instead of worrying, find a way about how you can recover the past losses occurred in business and gain profits now. Stress can take a toll on health. Cut expenses.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be a little relaxed than usual. You may go on a vacation, either alone or with the family. Romantic relationship will be fine. Students need to work hard.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your work may keep you away from your family, which may upset your family and create misunderstandings. Travelling is on the cards. Take enough rest.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Family functions, celebrations or get-togethers may keep you on your toes. Increased work pressure at work may spoil your mood. Avoid conflicts, control your temper.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You have to focus on your assignments or projects which are near to the deadline. There will be growth in ancestor business. Property matters need to be solved now.

