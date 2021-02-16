Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Be patient, the favourable phase is about to begin. Be kind to everyone. Sharpen your old skills and focus on acquiring new ones. You may make a good friend.</p>.<p>Consult experts/ professionals on the business front, if you want to lower risks and earn more profit. Make sure that you do not indulge in any illegal activity.</p>.<p>Don't expect gains to come easily to you. You will have to work hard on both personal, professional fronts. Attending social events may help you in making new contacts.</p>.<p>Personal relationships may hit a rough patch. You and your life-partner may have a verbal clash over issues like space, independence. Finances are likely to improve.</p>.<p>Be careful while attending any social gathering. Politicians may get in touch with people who can aid them in future elections. Those in the field of medical will do well.</p>.<p>Avoid being over confident. Do not show-off your past achievements. Luck plays vital game in life, but that doesn't mean that we depend on it, efforts are important too.</p>.<p>Don't neglect people who are close to you, it can create lots of misunderstanding between you and them. On the work front, new opportunities are on the cards. </p>.<p>Instead of worrying, find a way about how you can recover the past losses occurred in business and gain profits now. Stress can take a toll on health. Cut expenses.</p>.<p>You will be a little relaxed than usual. You may go on a vacation, either alone or with the family. Romantic relationship will be fine. Students need to work hard.</p>.<p>Your work may keep you away from your family, which may upset your family and create misunderstandings. Travelling is on the cards. Take enough rest.</p>.<p>Family functions, celebrations or get-togethers may keep you on your toes. Increased work pressure at work may spoil your mood. Avoid conflicts, control your temper.</p>.<p>You have to focus on your assignments or projects which are near to the deadline. There will be growth in ancestor business. Property matters need to be solved now.</p>