Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 04, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours and rise to a powerful and lucrative position.

You will own an average financial position and will add on a property. Hard work will give you victorious ventures. Close friends can serve as valuable sounding boards.

Progress in business will be seen today. Your political career is set to get to a new high but always keep in mind to take your subordinates with you. Travelling will freshen up your feelings.

Be careful regarding your relationship with your superior and do not argue with the boss. Boss is always right, should be your principle.

You can even change job or business as the time period is auspicious for favourable change. Those who are willing to get transfer would be transferred to their place of choice.

Opportunities in construction sector will come. Real estate businesses will be successful. Losses in trading can be restricted. Spending an evening your life partner may reduce your stress.

You will be excited about things which are going on around you. In politics and sports you will be able to regain your fame and rank, as your performance is going to surprise others.

Your intellectuality will attract others in meetings and conferences. Agriculturist must take advice of experienced people to gain more income.

New friends could be coming out of the woodwork. Most of them will be interesting and kind-hearted people, and you'll definitely enjoy their company.

You will be expanding your scope of interests/ work in several directions. Family life and health will be stable today. You must save some money if you gain extra profits in your business.

Progress is there but the track is not clear and fast, it's like a hurdle race so be cautious. Consistency is needed if you want to score more marks in exams. Try to avoid junk food today.