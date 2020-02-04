Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 04, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours and rise to a powerful and lucrative position.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will own an average financial position and will add on a property. Hard work will give you victorious ventures. Close friends can serve as valuable sounding boards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Progress in business will be seen today. Your political career is set to get to a new high but always keep in mind to take your subordinates with you. Travelling will freshen up your feelings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful regarding your relationship with your superior and do not argue with the boss. Boss is always right, should be your principle.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You can even change job or business as the time period is auspicious for favourable change. Those who are willing to get transfer would be transferred to their place of choice.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Opportunities in construction sector will come. Real estate businesses will be successful. Losses in trading can be restricted. Spending an evening your life partner may reduce your stress.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be excited about things which are going on around you. In politics and sports you will be able to regain your fame and rank, as your performance is going to surprise others.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your intellectuality will attract others in meetings and conferences. Agriculturist must take advice of experienced people to gain more income.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

New friends could be coming out of the woodwork. Most of them will be interesting and kind-hearted people, and you’ll definitely enjoy their company.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be expanding your scope of interests/ work in several directions. Family life and health will be stable today. You must save some money if you gain extra profits in your business.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Progress is there but the track is not clear and fast, it’s like a hurdle race so be cautious. Consistency is needed if you want to score more marks in exams. Try to avoid junk food today.

