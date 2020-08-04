Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 4, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Aries: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Wait for another time to bring up your ideas if you meet with resistance. Health problems may lead to delay and could also halt your work to some extent.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Taurus: Work issues will keep you busy and your efforts will pay off as your current initiatives will bring success and recognition soon. You need to stick to your goals and concentrate more on your current work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Gemini: You have to step down from your ego and patch up with your companion, otherwise it will make the matter worse. Speculative activities might reap you some monetary gains.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Cancer: Love is in the air. There are strong chances of blooming of a new relationship. This is a good time to get in touch with long lost friends and make some new ones.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Leo: There is a possibility that you might get involved in something unethical or illegal, directly or indirectly which could lead to troubles in your professional and personal life. Be cautious while on wheels.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Virgo: Suggestions and opinions of your partner for professional activities may prove beneficial. Fluctuations in married life may continue. You could think about buying a new vehicle.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Libra: Litigations in court cases may depress you. Your straightforwardness may land you in trouble. On the business front, a misunderstanding may trigger confusion among associates.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Scorpio: Wipe out your negative feelings. An exciting day awaits you. Writers and artists will be at their creative best. In sports, your performance will give new spirit to your team.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Sagittarius: You may feel tensed and irritable. You should try to retain your cool and be very tactful while dealing with people. Take care of your mental well-being.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Capricorn: You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. You may receive an honour for meritorious deeds which you have done in recent past.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Aquarius: From all areas and from colleagues as well you will receive full co-operation and support. Those in retail business will have a rise in income. The investment will be a better option than trading or looking for any short term profits.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Pisces: If you are planning to take your relationship to the next level then this will be an ideal time. You should try to save some money which will help you in the long run.