Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Minor disagreements may lead to a verbal clash. Your plans may not work out the way you wanted them to be. Stress level is likely to increase. Avoid arguing with the spouse.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Official trips will be successful to attain your target. Rewards and incentives are likely to come your way. Enhancing your energy level and stability will improve the prospects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be clear about what you want to achieve. Avoid sharing your financial and confidential information with others. Don't trust anyone blindly. Be very careful while driving.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Success may follow you. Those who are unemployed may get a good job. Legal matters may end in your favour. Farm owners may have a profitable day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Focus on nurturing your newly formed business or the projects you have undertaken recently. Your knowledge and skills will be appreciated by seniors. Health will be good.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Gains from investment or other sources are possible. Work pressure is likely to reduce and you may get the much-needed time to spend with your family. Travelling is likely.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Over all happiness is assured. Everything will go smooth as far as love life is concerned. Your professional life may slow down. Students will do well. Be kind and humble.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you are participating in a competition today, there are chances that you may become the winner. New friendships are on the cards. Family, friends may keep you happy.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

This is a span in which you will climb the ladder of success. Your worries are going to disappear. Those in medical sector will get new opportunities. Romance is in the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may need to invest your diplomacy in all of your business ventures in order to get success. Try to maintain goodwill at the business front. Don't neglect your health.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Try to solve all the minor financial problems before they become huge. Communication is the key today. Don't let any outsider interfere in your personal/ family matters.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your pleasing manners will win you many more friends. Time and tide wait for none, take quick and smart decisions before it's too late. Keep a watch on your expenses.

