Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your bond with your superiors will improve, some of them may also help in your career advancement. Business tours will be beneficial. You would be able to meet your goals successfully.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Be careful in dealing with strangers; do not lend money without taking any return surety. Keep a balance between stress and strain and make sure you do not expend all your energy at one go.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
There is an element of reform or fighting for freedom in your outlook. You may get restless today and your temper will rise because of tensions and stress. Drive cautiously today.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Frustrating moments are seen on the cards, but you would be able to keep your calm and overcome all the challenges. Avoid acting possessive with your partner. Yoga, meditation and other spiritual strengthening will certainly help you today.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will be in an optimistic mood today. Don't talk rudely with others. You should focus more on pending work. The pressure on the professional front would increase. Good food and family will keep you happy,
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Keep a tab on your expenses. You may go through some tension and stress. Be careful in financial matters. A verbal spat with the life partner or a family member is likely to happen. Take care of the children.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your grace and charm will do the talking today. Good news is around the corner. Stay hopeful. It is advisable that you concentrate more on office work. Pay attention to your health.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Legal matters must be handled tactfully. Worries and anxieties must be kept aside. Misunderstandings with the boss or close friends are likely to occur. Trouble awaits you in the form of false reports.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Don’t make a spectacle of yourself. Experience is the best teacher. Keep your temper under check. A co-worker may cause some troubles. Politicians and business people must take care of their assets.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
In business and career, things will not happen easily but do not give up, you will be able to cross the mountains and achieve success. You will be seen as a very reliable and emotional person.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Those in the marketing field would make new clients. Job seekers can get a good job. Your improved confidence will help you grow in business. Profits can be made in the industrial sector. Big deals or mergers are on the cards.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
There is no letting up on the work front. You may be on the verge of a burn-out and you desperately need to de-stress. You will also have to guard against excessive drinking.