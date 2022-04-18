Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Constant interruptions and distractions could make your irritable and prone to lose your temper.

Finance: Your sources of earning may get squeezed and you may not be able to control excessive expenditures.

Career: You have the ideas to get your work done but lack of manpower may cause worry.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Keep away from impulsive attachments. There might be difficulties with your spouse.

Health: Stop avoiding minor health problems. Consult a good doctor.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus

Your confidence will soar the sky. Thinking really big.

Finance: Business collaboration will be profitable. There will be a boost in your turn over due to demand of your products.

Career: Make sensible decisions in difficult situation at work place.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Unwind yourself and relax. It would heal your soul from the inside.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini

Students must concentrate more on their studies today.

Finance: Loan settlement pressure from financial institutions might disturb your peace. Do not worry.

Career: Avoid arguments with colleagues. Stay calm and concentrate on your tasks.

Domestic and love life: Lack of proper understanding with partner will cause unhappiness.

Health: Tiredness and low vitality might trouble you.

Lucky number: 20

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer

Interact not only at personal level, but with societies, organisations, clubs, fellow workers, and professionals.

Finance: Manage funds properly. Earn some profits through speculation.

Career: You will receive special favours from authorities.

Domestic and love life: Some moments at home will increase your enthusiasm.

Health: Elevate your energy levels by having an optimistic approach.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo

Students will have to study well in order to get normal results.

Finance: Manage your savings well. You might just need them.

Career: Take some extra efforts to get successful in your pending projects or assignments.

Domestic and love life: Some disharmony is predicted at home. Society will bestow respect on you.

Health: You might face health problems today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo

Maintain your energy levels by giving yourself opportunity to initiate things.

Finance: You may be able to raise money from multiple sources.

Career: Colleagues will pay heed to your ideas and help you in completing your task in time.

Domestic and love life: Take a short tour with your family members.

Health: Strike a balance in your diet by limiting your intake of fatty and sugary foods.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Libra

Work hard and obtain results with your courage and competence.

Finance: Loan or credit note may be difficult now.

Career: Your ability to see through issues and hard work will benefit you.

Domestic and love life: Understand your life partner better to ensure you have a peaceful life with them.

Health: Stop neglecting your health or avoiding lunch due to busy schedule.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio

A phase will offer you a real chance to make progress, to overcome old obstacles.

Finance: Use your analytical abilities to recover your losses made in recent days.

Career: Those working or in business will get better opportunities. New project are likely to be successful.

Domestic and love life: Matrimonial websites will be in your favour if you are looking for a life partner.

Health: Health will improve slowly.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius

In politics and social sector, people might help you to track your enemy activity.

Finance: Expect gains and losses in shares today.

Career: Practice consistency to be successful and to profit in business.

Domestic and love life: Try for an attitude adjustment with your life partner.

Health: Take care of health. Take care while on wheels.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn

Enjoy the harmony and balance that you have achieved as your efforts in the recent past have already worked in your favour.

Finance: You’re a good manager. Keep your expenditures in check.

Career: Those in film and arts sector will be honoured.

Domestic and love life: It will be a great time for romance for both couples and singles.

Health: Go on a long trip to relax.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius

Keep away your emotions while working in political sector.

Finance: There will some benefits from debt recovery.

Career: Students in technical sector may get a breakthrough owing to the research they were working on for a long time.

Domestic and love life: Your partner will understand your emotions and feelings.

Health: Health of your spouse may deteriorate.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces

Your connections with people as power will work to your advantage.

Finance: You will remain financially stable.

Career: Strike the right balance between work and play to ensure success.

Domestic and love life: You are likely to meet lot of possible love prospects.

Health: Past injuries will recover.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:59 PM IST