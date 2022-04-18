e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:46 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

Aries

Constant interruptions and distractions could make your irritable and prone to lose your temper.

Finance: Your sources of earning may get squeezed and you may not be able to control excessive expenditures.

Career: You have the ideas to get your work done but lack of manpower may cause worry.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Keep away from impulsive attachments. There might be difficulties with your spouse.

Health: Stop avoiding minor health problems. Consult a good doctor.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus

Your confidence will soar the sky. Thinking really big.

Finance: Business collaboration will be profitable. There will be a boost in your turn over due to demand of your products.

Career: Make sensible decisions in difficult situation at work place.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Unwind yourself and relax. It would heal your soul from the inside.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini

Students must concentrate more on their studies today.

Finance: Loan settlement pressure from financial institutions might disturb your peace. Do not worry.

Career: Avoid arguments with colleagues. Stay calm and concentrate on your tasks.

Domestic and love life: Lack of proper understanding with partner will cause unhappiness.

Health: Tiredness and low vitality might trouble you.

Lucky number: 20

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer

Interact not only at personal level, but with societies, organisations, clubs, fellow workers, and professionals.

Finance: Manage funds properly. Earn some profits through speculation.

Career: You will receive special favours from authorities.

Domestic and love life: Some moments at home will increase your enthusiasm.

Health: Elevate your energy levels by having an optimistic approach.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo

Students will have to study well in order to get normal results.

Finance: Manage your savings well. You might just need them.

Career: Take some extra efforts to get successful in your pending projects or assignments.

Domestic and love life: Some disharmony is predicted at home. Society will bestow respect on you.

Health: You might face health problems today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo

Maintain your energy levels by giving yourself opportunity to initiate things.

Finance: You may be able to raise money from multiple sources.

Career: Colleagues will pay heed to your ideas and help you in completing your task in time.

Domestic and love life: Take a short tour with your family members.

Health: Strike a balance in your diet by limiting your intake of fatty and sugary foods.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Libra

Work hard and obtain results with your courage and competence.

Finance: Loan or credit note may be difficult now.

Career: Your ability to see through issues and hard work will benefit you.

Domestic and love life: Understand your life partner better to ensure you have a peaceful life with them.

Health: Stop neglecting your health or avoiding lunch due to busy schedule.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio

A phase will offer you a real chance to make progress, to overcome old obstacles.

Finance: Use your analytical abilities to recover your losses made in recent days.

Career: Those working or in business will get better opportunities. New project are likely to be successful.

Domestic and love life: Matrimonial websites will be in your favour if you are looking for a life partner.

Health: Health will improve slowly.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius

In politics and social sector, people might help you to track your enemy activity.

Finance: Expect gains and losses in shares today.

Career: Practice consistency to be successful and to profit in business.

Domestic and love life: Try for an attitude adjustment with your life partner.

Health: Take care of health. Take care while on wheels.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn

Enjoy the harmony and balance that you have achieved as your efforts in the recent past have already worked in your favour.

Finance: You’re a good manager. Keep your expenditures in check.

Career: Those in film and arts sector will be honoured.

Domestic and love life: It will be a great time for romance for both couples and singles.

Health: Go on a long trip to relax.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius

Keep away your emotions while working in political sector.

Finance: There will some benefits from debt recovery.

Career: Students in technical sector may get a breakthrough owing to the research they were working on for a long time.

Domestic and love life: Your partner will understand your emotions and feelings.

Health: Health of your spouse may deteriorate.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces

Your connections with people as power will work to your advantage.

Finance: You will remain financially stable.

Career: Strike the right balance between work and play to ensure success.

Domestic and love life: You are likely to meet lot of possible love prospects.

Health: Past injuries will recover.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:59 PM IST