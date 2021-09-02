Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You may develop new interests. You may come up with some best and creative ideas at work. A mysterious secret may get revealed to you. Your love life will be fine.

Taurus: Property matters may get solved. Express to your loved ones how much you care about them, hiding your feelings may create misunderstanding. Workload may reduce.

Gemini: Your career graph will move upward. Your seniors may appreciate your hard work. Discuss and solve property matters as early as possible. Travel plans can be made.

Cancer: Your ideas may not get approved by your seniors, due to which you may feel upset. At home, minor disagreements may lead to clashes between family members.

Leo: The bond between you and your children will improve. Those in the field of sports and acting may get good opportunities. You may go on a short trip with your partner/ spouse.

Virgo: Your risk-taking behavior may land you in trouble. Take care of your parent's health. Avoid overthinking and get over negative thoughts and emotions. Cut down your expenses.

Libra: Progress is foreseen in almost every sphere of life. You will move ahead with ferocity and determination. New goals and passion will be realised. Nothing could stop you today.

Scorpio: It is advisable for you to engage yourself in outdoor activities as much as possible. Your relationship with your spouse will improve and you will understand him/ her better.

Sagittarius: Misunderstandings are likely to occur among family members. Beware of your enemies, they are likely to cause problems for you putting your reputation at risk.

Capricorn: Think carefully before you take any emotional decision. Minor injuries are likely to occur while working in the kitchen, be careful. Opportunities may slip out of your hands.

Aquarius: Be consistent at the work front. Those working in the social sector may face some challenges today. Do not run behind money, focus on your goals first. Control your anger.

Pisces: You may meet a new partner out of the blue, or get more serious with the existing partner. Marriage is on the cards for some natives. The work stress will be less today.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:00 AM IST