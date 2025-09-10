 Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 11, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
Aries

In general: A day for enjoyment, study, and family time. Ketu enhances

leadership but may also cause ego clashes or isolation.

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products, luxury items, education, or children. Avoid speculative investments.

Career: Favorable for arts, entertainment, education, government, politics,

sports, and banking. Event managers, architects, and auto dealers will

benefit.

Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers, picnics, and bonding are

indicated. You may appear self-centered—strive for emotional balance.

Health: Watch for back pain, eye strain, diabetes. Practice calming

activities.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink

Taurus

In general: A day for travel, entertainment, and solitude. Ketu may detach

you from family roots.

Finance: Expenses for property, medical bills, travel, or luxury items. Avoid

loans and unnecessary risks.

Career: Favorable for arts, medical, hospitality, journalism, entertainment,

and politics.

Domestic & Love Life: WFH or household responsibilities; possible

disputes with siblings or family tension.

Health: Possible skin, kidney, eye, ear issues or heartburn.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue / Black

Gemini

In general: Day for travel, communication, enjoyment, and reflection. Ketu

enhances logic but may reduce emotional connect.

Finance: Expenses on travel, beauty, business, or children. Gains possible

via communication or freelancing.

Career: Writers, artists, entertainers, sportspeople, and media professionals

benefit. Opportunities in short-term work.

Domestic & Love Life: Family support in business; travel or

communication with siblings or father indicated.

Health: Eye strain, sexual issues, heart weakness possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

Cancer

In general: Focus on self-worth, health, study, and home environment. Ketu may lead you toward minimalism.

Finance: Expenses for education, vehicle, health, or family needs.

Career: Favorable for architects, medical professionals, artists, consultants,

speakers, and government employees.

Domestic & Love Life: Buying a vehicle, enjoying home decor, or house

parties indicated. Responsibilities may strain relationships.

Health: Digestive issues, diabetes, toothache, or eye problems possible.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink / Cream

Leo

In general: Day to take initiative, travel, and introspect. Ketu may confuse

identity but spark spiritual growth.

Finance: Expenditure on travel, medical bills, and luxury. Income may be

unstable.

Career: Beneficial for tourism, entertainment, media, government, and

politics.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoy time with children and siblings. You may

seem detached—practice empathy.

Health: Watch for knee, back, eye pain, BP, or skin and hair problems.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange / Maroon

Virgo

In general: A day of entertainment, spiritual growth, and detachment. Travel or study may feature prominently.

Finance: Expenses for education, travel, entertainment, or father-related

needs. Avoid hidden transactions.

Career: Good for arts, tourism, back-end roles, medical, and politics.

Domestic & Love Life: Family get-togethers or travel with family are likely.

Emotional distance may arise.

Health: Eye strain, throat pain, BP, hormonal imbalance, or toothache

possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green / Light Blue

Libra

In general: A day of mixed results—possible travel, but caution needed due

to obstacles or loss. Reevaluation of social life likely.

Finance: Expenses on travel, business, or communication. Charity or

unconventional gains possible.

Career: Favorable for NGOs, entertainment, insurance, art bars, pubs, and

repair services.

Domestic & Love Life: Stress or disputes among family members may

occur; romance from friendships possible.

Health: Stress, allergies, eye or knee pain, injury possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green / Grey

Scorpio

In general: You may feel spiritually detached from fame. A successful day

commercially, with potential travel and growth.

Finance: Expenses for luxury, travel, study, or business. Avoid risky

ventures.

Career: Good for hidden roles, communication, travel, journalism, and

politics.

Domestic & Love Life: Balancing family and work will be important. Ego

clashes or emotional coldness may arise.

Health: Kidney issues, diabetes, hernia, or heart/knee pain possible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver / Saffron / Red

Sagittarius

In general: A day of struggle but with insight. Ketu awakens deep spiritual

or philosophical thoughts.

Finance: Expenses for education, health, or travel. Avoid financial

impulsiveness.

Career: Good for education, spiritual guidance, occult, maintenance, and

doctors.

Domestic & Love Life: Belief-based clashes or disputes with father/in-laws

possible.

Health: Issues like indigestion, body ache, dysentery, or sexual troubles.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange / Yellow

Capricorn

In general: A transformative yet intense day. You may face emotional or

career-related issues.

Finance: Expenses for spouse, medical treatment, business, or insurance.

Career: Good for finance, insurance, path labs, occult, and entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Power struggles or emotional intensity in

relationships. Possible spouse-related disputes.

Health: Reproductive, heart, eye, or lumbar pain issues may occur.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink / Indigo

Aquarius

In general: You may seek freedom in relationships while being busy in

work and family life.

Finance: Expenses for business, vehicle, or spouse likely. Detachment in

partnerships possible.

Career: Good for architects, auto dealers, decoration, entertainment, and

government roles.

Domestic & Love Life: Enjoyment at home is indicated, but disputes within

family possible.

Health: Indigestion, chest issues, back pain, or water retention may occur.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink / Grey / Sky Blue

Pisces

In general: A day of enjoyment, healing, and financial gain. Caution advised

in travel and relationships.

Finance: Expenses on children, health, or travel—but also potential gains.

Career: Good for healers, spiritualists, sportspeople, bar/pub owners, and

bankers.

Domestic & Love Life: Romance may peak but could bring disputes if

boundaries are respected.

Health: Watch for back pain, eye issues, anxiety, or throat problems.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red / White

