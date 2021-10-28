Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries:- There will be a misunderstanding with your colleagues today. Try to be calm as sometimes things take time to settle down. Avoid junk food.

Taurus: Those in the film sector will get a new break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors. Romance is in the air.

Gemini: Your life will be fairly balanced, but there could be a stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues. You will plan to increase your assets.

Cancer: Currently you are facing lots of problems, today will be hectic as work pressure will increase. You have to be calm. Be cautious while on wheels.

Leo: Complete your assignments as early as possible. Your romantic relationship will be fine, and there will be stability at home. Proper planning will bring you professional success.

Virgo: Those in high-end business may crack some good deals. Even those in the real estate business will find some attractive property. Domestic life will be fine today.

Libra: Travel is likely. Problems with family need to be resolved. Today you will be in demand at your workplace as some important issues may not get solved without you.

Scorpio: Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. You will strengthen your bond with your loved ones.

Sagittarius: Choose which side you wish to be on professionally. Take advice only from your parents. You will be at your philosophical and romantic best today.

Capricorn: Though you are a workaholic, you won't get the desired results. Hence, you might get upset because of this. Trading is not advisable today.

Aquarius: You will find success on the political and social front. Your ideas will be highly valuable for your party members for future elections. Legal matters will get resolved.

Pisces: It is a great day to attract someone into your life. Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:00 AM IST