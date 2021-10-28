e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:40 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries:- There will be a misunderstanding with your colleagues today. Try to be calm as sometimes things take time to settle down. Avoid junk food.

Taurus: Those in the film sector will get a new break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors. Romance is in the air.

Gemini: Your life will be fairly balanced, but there could be a stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues. You will plan to increase your assets.

Cancer: Currently you are facing lots of problems, today will be hectic as work pressure will increase. You have to be calm. Be cautious while on wheels.

Leo: Complete your assignments as early as possible. Your romantic relationship will be fine, and there will be stability at home. Proper planning will bring you professional success.

Virgo: Those in high-end business may crack some good deals. Even those in the real estate business will find some attractive property. Domestic life will be fine today.

Libra: Travel is likely. Problems with family need to be resolved. Today you will be in demand at your workplace as some important issues may not get solved without you.

Scorpio: Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. You will strengthen your bond with your loved ones.

Sagittarius: Choose which side you wish to be on professionally. Take advice only from your parents. You will be at your philosophical and romantic best today.

Capricorn: Though you are a workaholic, you won't get the desired results. Hence, you might get upset because of this. Trading is not advisable today.

Aquarius: You will find success on the political and social front. Your ideas will be highly valuable for your party members for future elections. Legal matters will get resolved.

Pisces: It is a great day to attract someone into your life. Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal