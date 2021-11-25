Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your proposal will get accepted today. You will come up with new ideas. Writers will have a good day. Romance is in the air. Projects can be brought to completion.

Taurus: Do not dither while taking a decision today; you will be right. Colleagues and friends will help you complete your pending work, which will reduce stress.

Gemini: Disagreements in the political and social sectors are likely today. You have to control your temper. By knowing some activities of enemies, you might take some hasty decisions.

Cancer: You will be able to keep away negative people, which will lessen hurdles in completing your assignments. You will spend some romantic moments with your partner.

Leo: There are many emotions that will surface and there will be intense love too. There may be expenses today. Minor disagreements with colleagues at work are likely to occur today.

Virgo: This is not the right time to accept challenges or make commitments. Volatility will be there today in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving.

Libra: There might be disappointment at work. You may be blamed for something, but keep calm as this will be a temporary situation. Maximum care must be taken by doctors and nurses while handling critical cases.

Scorpio: Competition is everywhere and in every sector. Hence, to achieve success, you need luck and hard work. Writers will do well.

Sagittarius: You have a new belief in yourself and are happy for it. You meet to interact with new associates and will love and be loved, care and be cared for. Those in the retail sector will do well.

Capricorn: You are a pillar of strength and no amount of external turbulence will upset you greatly. A difficult situation will transform due to your efforts and energy.

Aquarius: Luck is on your side with overall growth on the horizon. Chances of travel are possible too. You will join a religious group or start following a religious person. Romance is in the air for some.

Pisces: The flip side is that you may attract jealousy of people. You can deal with this. Ignore unwanted attention and stay focused on your performance.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 07:00 AM IST