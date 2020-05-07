Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 7, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your diplomatic outlook and cautiousness will keep all troubles at bay. Don’t make any kind of plans today, go with the flow. An argument between you and your partner is likely to occur and will affect the harmony at home.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Monetary gains are on the cards. It is advisable to invest in gold and silver. Those in the field of medical and politics will earn name and fame. All your misunderstandings related to business will get over.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You may move to another city or a state due to change of career/ job. On the professional front, things will start taking positive turns. You will earn recognition at the workplace.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
On the financial front, you will make good progress and will grow abundantly. You will be on your toes as work pressure will increase and you will work hard to do your best. Don’t forget to take enough rest.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Increasing responsibilities both at home and workplace will weigh you down. Be careful while communicating to someone as misunderstandings are likely to occur. Make sure you don’t hurt other’s feeling.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Business people will see a rise in demand for their services/ products. Self-care and self-love will make you feel good about yourself mentally and physically. Your love life will bloom.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will feel pressurised due to increase workload and responsibilities. Finishing your work before the deadline won’t be easy. Minor misunderstandings with life partner may affect your domestic life.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will grab good opportunities that will give a boost to your career/ business. Your seniors may recommend your name to higher authority in politics and social sector.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Be careful while on wheels and also while crossing the roads. Minor health issues are likely to occur which will hamper and delay your work. Business deals must be avoided today.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Know your worth and do not doubt your capabilities. Learn to value yourself more. Take care of your mental health. Your hard work won’t go waste.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Avoid drinking alcohol and eating junk food late at night. Minor disagreements with your co-workers are likely to occur. Take care of your health. Meditation will help boost your mental well-being.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Pending projects or agreements may get finalised today. Be diplomatic in your interactions and don’t waste your time in arguing. Trading in the stock market could lead to financial gains.