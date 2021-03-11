Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 11, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in the medical sector may have a rise in income. Your business may gain stability. You may hear a piece of good news at the workplace.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may be riding high on success but you need to slow down a bit or else you may face failure. Travelling is likely. Your life partner will keep you happy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your seniors may get impressed by your loyalty and thoughtfulness. Food and travel industry will thrive. You may make a good friend or find a life partner.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid taking rash decisions, as you are likely to go wrong. Professional pressure will increase and demand more attention. Stay away from unhealthy food.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your health needs care. If possible, try to postpone travelling if you are planning one as it will trigger stress. Those in the real estate business need to stay alert.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will enjoy good health and your social status will increase. There will be a boost in your name and fame. All your desires are likely to be fulfilled.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The need to resolve tricky financial or intimate problems is strong, and you may find solutions on your own. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Romantic relationship hit a rough patch. Pay attention to your partner's feelings, try to understand him/ her Try to remain in the good books of seniors.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your ideas will be appreciated and may be in huge demand. You may be shortlisted for a higher position at work. Romance is in the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Domestic issues may up stress and tensions. Those who are unemployed may face difficulties in finding a good job. Travelling will be hectic.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Romantic relationship will be fine. Do not neglect your health. Fever, cold or acidity etc. such problems are likely to occur. Be cautious in property matters.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There could be indirect gains. Students should make career decisions wisely. Those in a relationship may have a tough day. Take care of your mental health.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in