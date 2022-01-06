Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will feel uneasy in public or at work amid people. There will be minor clashes with your spouse on unnecessary issues. Take care of your health today.

Taurus: Students may feel some discomfort today in their new campus and also interacting with new friends might be difficult. Be cautious while trading in stocks today. In politics, there might be pressure from higher authorities.

Gemini: You will get new opportunities in business and will get a good path to recover your lost ground in the past. But don’t make greedy moves in speculative activities.

Cancer: It is better to allot some funds for meeting your travel expenditures. Your control over your eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments. Buying a new home will come to your mind.

Leo: Your boss will be impressed with your intellectual statements during a conference. You will be victorious over your enemies in politics. Good time for those running agencies or businesses.

Virgo: You will share a good rapport with seniors and supervisors. You will receive co-operation from superiors or influential people. A marked growth in your career is indicated.

Libra: You will be focused on your projects and will also be looking for new projects at the workplace. There will be increased responsibilities on the domestic front. Those in the politics and social sectors will do well.

Scorpio: You are scared of physical danger but have a strong mental attitude. There are chances of a promotion or gains in business and agriculture. It will be a passion-filled day.

Sagittarius: If you keep your cool and consistency in your work, problems can be resolved. You have to be alert while handling cash. Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.

Capricorn: You are persistent, determined and decisive. Try to get to the bottom of the problem. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business.

Aquarius: Your business will receive funds from institutions to complete your projects. There will be an increase in respect for you at your workplace and in politics. A long drive with your partner will ease some pressure.

Pisces: You will be in a position to avail of new loans to settle your debts. You will allocate funds for investments in a land, house or any other property. Fortune is with you, so trading in stocks will be profitable.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 07:00 AM IST