Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 16, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep some amount of money aside for home shopping. Sharing your ideas and your true feeling with the partner will boost your confidence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be open to others advise. Don't let others undermine your confidence and worth. Sharing your concerns and worries with your spouse will release most of the stress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your social status will boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things. You will be keen to forge ahead with joint projects. Romance is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. It seems to be a hectic day since meetings, get-togethers are on the cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Control your temper and the tongue as your bad temperament is likely to trigger misunderstanding between you and co-workers at the workplace. Stay away from junk food.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A profitable day for those in the retail business. You will get the much needed time to spend with the spouse. A family vacation is on the cards.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Think twice before locking a deal as it may look lucrative but may cause financial damage in the future. Trading in the stock market will increase your profits. Health will be fine.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Lecturing, teaching writing and publishing are the favoured occupations that meet with success today. You will be in a positive mood. Your love life is all set to bloom.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Love life may face some troubles, be careful about your partner's sentiments. You will see a change for the better. Those who are married should spend quality time with their spouse.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You might recently have been underestimating yourself, and it’s now time to show the world what you are capable of. Students will perform well in exams. Romance is in the air.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Hurdles in routine matters could rise. Fatigue & level of tiredness could prevail. Minor disagreements with your seniors may depress you throughout the day.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in