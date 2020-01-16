Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 16, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Keep some amount of money aside for home shopping. Sharing your ideas and your true feeling with the partner will boost your confidence.</p>.<p>Be open to others advise. Don't let others undermine your confidence and worth. Sharing your concerns and worries with your spouse will release most of the stress.</p>.<p>Your social status will boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things. You will be keen to forge ahead with joint projects. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. It seems to be a hectic day since meetings, get-togethers are on the cards.</p>.<p>Control your temper and the tongue as your bad temperament is likely to trigger misunderstanding between you and co-workers at the workplace. Stay away from junk food.</p>.<p>A profitable day for those in the retail business. You will get the much needed time to spend with the spouse. A family vacation is on the cards.</p>.<p>Think twice before locking a deal as it may look lucrative but may cause financial damage in the future. Trading in the stock market will increase your profits. Health will be fine.</p>.<p>Lecturing, teaching writing and publishing are the favoured occupations that meet with success today. You will be in a positive mood. Your love life is all set to bloom.</p>.<p>Love life may face some troubles, be careful about your partner's sentiments. You will see a change for the better. Those who are married should spend quality time with their spouse.</p>.<p>You might recently have been underestimating yourself, and it’s now time to show the world what you are capable of. Students will perform well in exams. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Hurdles in routine matters could rise. Fatigue & level of tiredness could prevail. Minor disagreements with your seniors may depress you throughout the day.</p>