Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Promote your skills, especially in front of the people who are responsible for the advancement of your career. Your seniors will be stunned by your positive outputs.</p>.<p>Life is likely to take some positive turns. Love, happiness and joy are likely to usher. People working in the steel industry may get a piece of good news.</p>.<p>You may make new contacts with the help of your social circle. You may be in a competitive mood, but you need to tone down the approach. Be diplomatic.</p>.<p>Your opponents are likely to create hurdles for you, but you will overcome them easily. Keep an eye on your employees/ servants. Health may be troublesome.</p>.<p>You may behave in an impatient manner. Keep a tab on your anger and handle things calmly. Singles may fall in love with someone who they already know.</p>.<p>You source of income will go in a collective flow. Your progress may soon match up to your friends/ colleagues who are established. Financial stability is foreseen.</p>.<p>You may feel depressed. Your relationship with friends and family may become stronger. Your love life will be average. On the business front, you will make profits.</p>.<p>Your multi thinking abilities will work wonders today. You need to save your time and put it in one direction. You will be self-motivated and enthusiasm will boost.</p>.<p>Those in the agricultural sector would be able to settle their previous debts. New business opportunities are on the cards. Romantic relationship will blossom.</p>.<p>On the career front, you may witness a favourable situation. Travelling will be fruitful. Your work and new projects will both go smoothly. New friends can be made.</p>.<p>You may go on a shopping spree, like buying dresses etc. Those working in the social sector will be appreciated for their work and also will get support from people.</p>.<p>Persuading pressure from the financial institutions regarding the settling of loans may up stress. Engineers, those in the technology sector will see a rise in income.</p>