Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 31, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Meetings with old acquaintances may keep you busy. Past issues are likely to crop up again at the workplace. Your seniors may ask you for clarification over some issues.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You know exactly where you want to go professionally and are slowly and steadily achieving the targets that you have set for yourself. Business meetings will be successful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your financial outlook may get affected due to changes in working conditions. Avoid junk food or else be ready to face stomach problems. Take care of your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It is better to think about long term monetary gain rather than a short one. The time is good for making new relationships. Your inherent talent may come in the limelight.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Beware, as your rivals are waiting for you to commit mistakes, don't give them any chance. Be assertive in important meetings. You will be in a positive and energetic mood.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Avoid spending money on unwanted things. Try to improve your communication skills. Travelling will be hectic. Avoid being overconfident. Spend time with family.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will feel the great energy level in the responsibilities that you have to perform. However, it would be advisable if you do not tire yourself with too much pressure.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Keep your mind cool and calm. Avoid getting angry on petty domestic issues. Look for constant growth in business. Your loved ones will give you much needed support.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Continuous growth in the job will fill you with new energy and courage. Your seniors will be impressed with your creative activities and improved working style.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Focus on long term financial gains. Your romantic relationship may hit a rough patch. Do not indulge in excessive alcoholism and smoking. Drive cautiously.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Today you could lend a helping hand to an elderly relative or friend. You may meet some interesting people from the opposite gender. Learn to accept people with flaws.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are likely to explore new avenues and take calculated risks to boost your earnings. People who suffer from arthritis should stay careful. Also, be careful about what you eat.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in