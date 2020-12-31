Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 31, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Meetings with old acquaintances may keep you busy. Past issues are likely to crop up again at the workplace. Your seniors may ask you for clarification over some issues.</p>.<p>You know exactly where you want to go professionally and are slowly and steadily achieving the targets that you have set for yourself. Business meetings will be successful.</p>.<p>Your financial outlook may get affected due to changes in working conditions. Avoid junk food or else be ready to face stomach problems. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>It is better to think about long term monetary gain rather than a short one. The time is good for making new relationships. Your inherent talent may come in the limelight.</p>.<p>Beware, as your rivals are waiting for you to commit mistakes, don't give them any chance. Be assertive in important meetings. You will be in a positive and energetic mood.</p>.<p>Avoid spending money on unwanted things. Try to improve your communication skills. Travelling will be hectic. Avoid being overconfident. Spend time with family.</p>.<p>You will feel the great energy level in the responsibilities that you have to perform. However, it would be advisable if you do not tire yourself with too much pressure.</p>.<p>Keep your mind cool and calm. Avoid getting angry on petty domestic issues. Look for constant growth in business. Your loved ones will give you much needed support.</p>.<p>Continuous growth in the job will fill you with new energy and courage. Your seniors will be impressed with your creative activities and improved working style.</p>.<p>Focus on long term financial gains. Your romantic relationship may hit a rough patch. Do not indulge in excessive alcoholism and smoking. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Today you could lend a helping hand to an elderly relative or friend. You may meet some interesting people from the opposite gender. Learn to accept people with flaws.</p>.<p>You are likely to explore new avenues and take calculated risks to boost your earnings. People who suffer from arthritis should stay careful. Also, be careful about what you eat.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>