Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Recent set of events have changed you as a person. Your aggressive behaviour has taken a back seat. Selfish attitude is likely to go away. Speculations will lead to profits.</p>.<p>You will be rolling into money as earlier investments will start bringing in huge returns. There are chances of getting a promotion or increase in your incentives in near future.</p>.<p>Financially, you will get a good boost and find good bargains, but try not to overspend. The business will pick up suddenly. Promotion is on the cards for some.</p>.<p>You would shoulder the responsibilities of others without complaint. There might be disappointment at the workplace. Your temper will get you in trouble.</p>.<p>You have to be alert and clear about what you want. Make sure that you don't share your financial/ confidential details with anyone. Be careful while on the wheels.</p>.<p>There might be disputes and hot arguments at very small or avoidable issues. Decisions should be taken under utter caution. Avoid investing in risky sectors. </p>.<p>You might get stuck on some issues or problems, which will eat up most of your time. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Trading in the stock market will lead to profits.</p>.<p>Breaking your big projects into small manageable tasks will ensure that you don't miss out essential details. Be diplomatic at the workplace. Avoid taking too much stress.</p>.<p>Money matters acquire a vital edge and will call for careful planning. Property matters with siblings need to get sorted out. A verbal clash with partner is likely to occur.</p>.<p>You will spend lovely moments and quality time with your loved ones/ life partner. Stay away from all kinds of illegal activities. Stay loyal to your partner and profession.</p>.<p>You will realise that you are being pulled in many directions simultaneously. Your stamina and energy may dip. You may feel bored and a bit disconnected from the world.</p>.<p>A day of involvements, of being hectically busy, yet enjoying it all, and of good company. Steady gains rather than speculator ones are what you should target.</p>