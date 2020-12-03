Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Recent set of events have changed you as a person. Your aggressive behaviour has taken a back seat. Selfish attitude is likely to go away. Speculations will lead to profits.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be rolling into money as earlier investments will start bringing in huge returns. There are chances of getting a promotion or increase in your incentives in near future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financially, you will get a good boost and find good bargains, but try not to overspend. The business will pick up suddenly. Promotion is on the cards for some.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You would shoulder the responsibilities of others without complaint. There might be disappointment at the workplace. Your temper will get you in trouble.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You have to be alert and clear about what you want. Make sure that you don't share your financial/ confidential details with anyone. Be careful while on the wheels.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

There might be disputes and hot arguments at very small or avoidable issues. Decisions should be taken under utter caution. Avoid investing in risky sectors.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You might get stuck on some issues or problems, which will eat up most of your time. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Trading in the stock market will lead to profits.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Breaking your big projects into small manageable tasks will ensure that you don’t miss out essential details. Be diplomatic at the workplace. Avoid taking too much stress.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Money matters acquire a vital edge and will call for careful planning. Property matters with siblings need to get sorted out. A verbal clash with partner is likely to occur.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will spend lovely moments and quality time with your loved ones/ life partner. Stay away from all kinds of illegal activities. Stay loyal to your partner and profession.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will realise that you are being pulled in many directions simultaneously. Your stamina and energy may dip. You may feel bored and a bit disconnected from the world.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

A day of involvements, of being hectically busy, yet enjoying it all, and of good company. Steady gains rather than speculator ones are what you should target.

