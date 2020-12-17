Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Increased work pressure may lead to stress and tension. An argument may occur between you and your partner. Your hard work will pay off. Your courage, confidence will boost.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You need to secure your position at work and also, try to remain in good books of seniors and bosses. Romantic relationship will be fine. People in the retail sector will do well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Students need to work hard if they want to score well in exams. You may find it tough to focus on tasks/ office work. Your helpful nature will win hearts. Keep a tab on anger.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don't rush to finish off your work, take your time and do your job correctly. You may look for a new job. Don't discuss personal/ family matters with others. Invest in stocks.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Do avoid unwanted expenditure or else it will affect your budget and may lead to financial troubles. You may think of revamping your home. Don't burden yourself with work.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will climb up on the social ladder. All the confusions about investments will go away. Some of you may buy a new home. Spirituality will help overcome hurdles.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

At work, you will find it hard to complete your assignment. You may be asked to do some fieldwork, which will up your stress. Take care of your health. Don't skip lunch.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Those in politics will see a rise in their confidence. Co-workers will be reliable. Don't let any opportunity slip out of your hand as it will surely give a boost to the career.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

New contacts will help you overcome the recent losses that you faced on the business front. Income is likely to increase. Try to spend more time with spouse, kids.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Health is a concern today. You will be in a hurry to complete your tasks in time, but somehow they will get delayed, due to which your temper may increase.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

With efforts and skills, you will be able to finish your pending tasks/ assignments on time. Those looking for jobs will find good opportunities. Students will do well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Building alliances with associates and members will enhance your sphere of influence. Those in sports and the acting sector will have to struggle. Don't hide your emotions.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in