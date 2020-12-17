Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Increased work pressure may lead to stress and tension. An argument may occur between you and your partner. Your hard work will pay off. Your courage, confidence will boost.</p>.<p>You need to secure your position at work and also, try to remain in good books of seniors and bosses. Romantic relationship will be fine. People in the retail sector will do well.</p>.<p>Students need to work hard if they want to score well in exams. You may find it tough to focus on tasks/ office work. Your helpful nature will win hearts. Keep a tab on anger.</p>.<p>Don't rush to finish off your work, take your time and do your job correctly. You may look for a new job. Don't discuss personal/ family matters with others. Invest in stocks.</p>.<p>Do avoid unwanted expenditure or else it will affect your budget and may lead to financial troubles. You may think of revamping your home. Don't burden yourself with work. </p>.<p>You will climb up on the social ladder. All the confusions about investments will go away. Some of you may buy a new home. Spirituality will help overcome hurdles.</p>.<p>At work, you will find it hard to complete your assignment. You may be asked to do some fieldwork, which will up your stress. Take care of your health. Don't skip lunch.</p>.<p>Those in politics will see a rise in their confidence. Co-workers will be reliable. Don't let any opportunity slip out of your hand as it will surely give a boost to the career.</p>.<p>New contacts will help you overcome the recent losses that you faced on the business front. Income is likely to increase. Try to spend more time with spouse, kids.</p>.<p>Health is a concern today. You will be in a hurry to complete your tasks in time, but somehow they will get delayed, due to which your temper may increase.</p>.<p>With efforts and skills, you will be able to finish your pending tasks/ assignments on time. Those looking for jobs will find good opportunities. Students will do well.</p>.<p>Building alliances with associates and members will enhance your sphere of influence. Those in sports and the acting sector will have to struggle. Don't hide your emotions.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>