Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 05, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Writers will get new ideas and weave magic with their pen. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. Those in the transport business can look forward to a rise in income.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may make a good profit in the stock market. Health problems like body pain, cold, tiredness etc may happen today. Musicians should be careful while performing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are going to have a very busy day today, meetings, social activities, get-togethers will keep you on your toes. Singles should consider getting married. Take care of health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Health problems may arise and bad health will also create hurdles in your important tasks. Pay attention to your family life and try to maintain peace on the domestic front.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Students will do well today. You will be a little relaxed at the workplace due to a low workload. Family life will be peaceful. Those in the retail and trading business will gain profits.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Health may get affected due to change in the weather. Your projects/ assignments may halt due to unknown factors. Avoid driving in the night today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Proposal related to your ancestor property must be studied in detailed before taking any final decision. There will be growth in business & you will be able to take new opportunities.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Take care of your health. Sportspersons should be careful as they are likely to get injured today. Those in business and politics should talk calmly with their associates.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be blessed with success. Luck is with you. Your power of perception will be sharp and penetrative. Go with the flow as there is nothing which will damage your reputation.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Move slowly and diligently, and the results you want should manifest and be appreciated by the right people. Don’t waste extra money on shopping for unwanted things.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Proper management and planning will help you to complete your tasks on time. There are gains from trading and speculation today. Outing with friends or family is likely today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done efforts to improve them. You will be able to conquer your goals by getting victory over your enemies.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in