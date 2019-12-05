Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 05, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Writers will get new ideas and weave magic with their pen. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. Those in the transport business can look forward to a rise in income.</p>.<p>You may make a good profit in the stock market. Health problems like body pain, cold, tiredness etc may happen today. Musicians should be careful while performing.</p>.<p>You are going to have a very busy day today, meetings, social activities, get-togethers will keep you on your toes. Singles should consider getting married. Take care of health.</p>.<p>Health problems may arise and bad health will also create hurdles in your important tasks. Pay attention to your family life and try to maintain peace on the domestic front.</p>.<p>Students will do well today. You will be a little relaxed at the workplace due to a low workload. Family life will be peaceful. Those in the retail and trading business will gain profits.</p>.<p>Health may get affected due to change in the weather. Your projects/ assignments may halt due to unknown factors. Avoid driving in the night today.</p>.<p>Proposal related to your ancestor property must be studied in detailed before taking any final decision. There will be growth in business & you will be able to take new opportunities.</p>.<p>Take care of your health. Sportspersons should be careful as they are likely to get injured today. Those in business and politics should talk calmly with their associates.</p>.<p>You will be blessed with success. Luck is with you. Your power of perception will be sharp and penetrative. Go with the flow as there is nothing which will damage your reputation.</p>.<p>Move slowly and diligently, and the results you want should manifest and be appreciated by the right people. Don’t waste extra money on shopping for unwanted things.</p>.<p>Proper management and planning will help you to complete your tasks on time. There are gains from trading and speculation today. Outing with friends or family is likely today.</p>.<p>You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done efforts to improve them. You will be able to conquer your goals by getting victory over your enemies.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>