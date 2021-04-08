Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 8, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid making any financial commitments or indulging in any kind of monetary dealings. Don't lose your temper and be calm. Your rude behaviour may hurt others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Important business deals will be successful. You may feel tired. Your life partner will cheer your mood up and keep you happy. Life is going to take positive turns.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Slow down, don't rush on the financial and business fronts. Your target is to make more money, but don't neglect your family in that process. Health needs attention.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will earn well, but your expenditures are also likely to increase. Your financial status shall improve and you may buy a property. Ditch negative lifestyle habits.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will receive favours from authorities and will have many gains through trading activities. Your relationship with everyone may improve. Co-workers will be supportive.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments with superiors. Making long-term investments in the real estate business will prove beneficial. Your stress may shoot up.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

On the professional front, your cordial relationship with your superiors and co-workers will prove beneficial. You will get due recognition for your hard work.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Do not spend all your energy at one go as it may lead to fatigue. Be ready for oppositions and criticisms that might leave you uncomfortable. Legal matters may trouble you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

If you will keep making the same mistakes over and over again then it will affect your image at the work. Keep a watch on your finances. You need to stay calm and cool.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Engineers or people in the IT sector will have a rise in income. You will take challenges head-on. Trading in the stocks may lead to minor gains. Health will be good.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will keep your partner happy. You will be at your romantic best. Health needs special care and attention. Those in the jewellery business may have a profitable day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your co-worker's co-operation will help you greatly. Students who are preparing for exams may do well and may score more than their expectations. Avoid junk food.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in