Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in the business sector should avoid dealing with any kind of firm/ venture which seems doubtful. Polish up your skills and learn something new.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your peace of mind will get disturbed due to increased tension. Things will be alright on the romantic front. Do not neglect your health. Avoid driving.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Due to increased work pressure you might not pay attention to your family and personal life. Avoid taking tension. Be proud of your achievements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Overconfidence could lead to mistakes. Losses are likely to occur on the business front. Also, be very careful in regards to finance/ trading in stocks.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Attending a social gathering could be risky, so better avoid it unless it's personal or it's very important for you. Stay poised in front of your opponents.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will feel optimistic about work and will put your heart and soul into it. You would be able to clear all the misunderstandings with the life partner.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Business has to be done cautiously today. Misfortune is likely. Keep a tight watch on your spending. Your health needs attention and proper care.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Be careful if you are travelling with an elderly person. If you are dealing with a legal matter connected to family life, then it will take time to sort out.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Take care of your health as old ailments may resurface and you will find it hard to manage. Avoid reacting quickly and keep yourself calm.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Singles may plan to get married or start a new relationship. Those who are already in a relationship need to go slow. Pay attention to family life.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will see a lot of sudden occurrences in your family. Those in a family business will see a lot of events that can propel great success.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

People in the field of communication, sales, and marketing, travel and tourism will do good. Success is on the cards for professionals. Stress may decrease.

