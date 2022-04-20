Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Pace yourself if you want to stay on top of things.

Finance:- Avoid expenditures and try to focus on saving your money.

Career:- Focus more on important work today.

Domestic and love life:- You and your partner will share good moments.

Health:- Improve your health routine.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus

Strike a balance between mental calm and working honestly and hard.

Finance:- Plan your budget well. Your finances may frequently fluctuate

Career: Stay patient and project yourself with hopes.

Domestic and love life:- Watch out for unnecessary misunderstandings and bitter family feuds over inheritance and other issues.

Health:- Stop being careless about your health.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini

Take newer challenges in your stride as they come your way.

Finance:- You will gain property or receive monetary gains by legacy.

Career:- Seniors will be impressed with your skills and knowledge.

Domestic and love life:- Romance is in the air. Disagreement with partner will subside.

Health:- There are no serious health issues in sight.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow



Cancer

Make some hard decisions to change your priorities.

Finance:- Your financial balance will suffer due to irregularity in the income inflow and expenditure increase.

Career:- Work hard for your job/business.

Domestic and love life:- Family issues are likely to crop up. Don’t take them lightly.

Health:- No serious health issues but you will feel overworked and you may not find much time for yourself.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Leo

Try not to commit to anything important. Stick to comfortable decisions for the time being.



Finance:- Allocate funds to make good investments.

Career:- Complete majority of your work today.

Domestic and love life:- You might want to consider buying a new home.

Health:- Start making healthier changes in your diet. Avoid eating unhealthy food.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Virgo

New challenges may take you by surprise; however, be patient.

Finance:- Ignore any property deal that comes your way

Career:- Take risk and explore new options. Dramatic career changes and global travel is on the cards.

Domestic and love life:- Keep calm and try not stressing over the little things.

Health:- Stop neglecting your health.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra

Take responsibility to solve issues in your sector.

Finance:- Form new relationships and make new deals.

Career:- Seniors will appreciate your work. You may get assigned new projects.

Domestic and love life:- Your bond with your partner will become strong.

Health:- Calm your mind by doing physical activity.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Chrome yellow

Scorpio

You will confident in your actions today.

Finance:- You may have sudden profits.

Career:- There will be new job openings in your field. Grab the if you are serious about changing your life.

Domestic and love life:- Put in real efforts if you want to have a love marriage.

Health:- Maintain your health by doing regular exercise.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light yellow



Sagittarius

You will ace at being a great team leader.

Finance:- Retail and trading business will be profitable.

Career:- Leave a positive impression on seniors by having a serious approach to work assigned to you.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health:- Your health will be a mix of good and bad.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: cream

Capricorn

Practice patience and hard work.

Finance:- Be cautious when dealing with clients and new business.

Career:- Work pressure is likely to burden you. Deal with it with patience and hard work.

Domestic and love life:- Manage your relationships better.

Health:- Expect minor health problems.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Aquarius

You will have a clearer understanding of your direction.

Finance:- Your income will boost.

Career:- Career will progress and you will receive positive feedback from the companies you have applied to.

Domestic and love life:- Focus on creating a solid foundation for romance.

Health:- Relieve mental stress through yoga and meditation.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light green

Pisces

Victory, prestige, and money is likely to strike you in the coming days. You

Finance:- Splurge if you feel like it. Enjoy the regularity of your cash flow.

Career:- Expect good rewards if you are working with multinational companies.

Domestic and love life:- Get real with your partner by being truly honest.

Health:- Maintain your health by working out.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:59 PM IST