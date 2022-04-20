e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

Pixabay
Aries

Pace yourself if you want to stay on top of things.

Finance:- Avoid expenditures and try to focus on saving your money.

Career:- Focus more on important work today.

Domestic and love life:- You and your partner will share good moments.

Health:- Improve your health routine.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus

Strike a balance between mental calm and working honestly and hard.

Finance:- Plan your budget well. Your finances may frequently fluctuate

Career: Stay patient and project yourself with hopes.

Domestic and love life:- Watch out for unnecessary misunderstandings and bitter family feuds over inheritance and other issues.

Health:- Stop being careless about your health.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini

Take newer challenges in your stride as they come your way.

Finance:- You will gain property or receive monetary gains by legacy.

Career:- Seniors will be impressed with your skills and knowledge.

Domestic and love life:- Romance is in the air. Disagreement with partner will subside.

Health:- There are no serious health issues in sight.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer

Make some hard decisions to change your priorities.

Finance:- Your financial balance will suffer due to irregularity in the income inflow and expenditure increase.

Career:- Work hard for your job/business.

Domestic and love life:- Family issues are likely to crop up. Don’t take them lightly.

Health:- No serious health issues but you will feel overworked and you may not find much time for yourself.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Leo

Try not to commit to anything important. Stick to comfortable decisions for the time being.


Finance:- Allocate funds to make good investments.

Career:- Complete majority of your work today.

Domestic and love life:- You might want to consider buying a new home.

Health:- Start making healthier changes in your diet. Avoid eating unhealthy food.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Virgo

New challenges may take you by surprise; however, be patient.

Finance:- Ignore any property deal that comes your way

Career:- Take risk and explore new options. Dramatic career changes and global travel is on the cards.

Domestic and love life:- Keep calm and try not stressing over the little things.

Health:- Stop neglecting your health.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra

Take responsibility to solve issues in your sector.

Finance:- Form new relationships and make new deals.

Career:- Seniors will appreciate your work. You may get assigned new projects.

Domestic and love life:- Your bond with your partner will become strong.

Health:- Calm your mind by doing physical activity.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Chrome yellow

Scorpio

You will confident in your actions today.

Finance:- You may have sudden profits.

Career:- There will be new job openings in your field. Grab the if you are serious about changing your life.

Domestic and love life:- Put in real efforts if you want to have a love marriage.

Health:- Maintain your health by doing regular exercise.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light yellow

Sagittarius

You will ace at being a great team leader.

Finance:- Retail and trading business will be profitable.

Career:- Leave a positive impression on seniors by having a serious approach to work assigned to you.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will be fine.

Health:- Your health will be a mix of good and bad.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky Colour: cream

Capricorn

Practice patience and hard work.

Finance:- Be cautious when dealing with clients and new business.

Career:- Work pressure is likely to burden you. Deal with it with patience and hard work.

Domestic and love life:- Manage your relationships better.

Health:- Expect minor health problems.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Aquarius

You will have a clearer understanding of your direction.

Finance:- Your income will boost.

Career:- Career will progress and you will receive positive feedback from the companies you have applied to.

Domestic and love life:- Focus on creating a solid foundation for romance.

Health:- Relieve mental stress through yoga and meditation.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light green

Pisces

Victory, prestige, and money is likely to strike you in the coming days. You

Finance:- Splurge if you feel like it. Enjoy the regularity of your cash flow.

Career:- Expect good rewards if you are working with multinational companies.

Domestic and love life:- Get real with your partner by being truly honest.

Health:- Maintain your health by working out.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:59 PM IST