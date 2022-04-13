Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Political influence will help you to get project for business.

Finance: Some sudden financial gains is on the cards.

Career: Your working life will be demanding, but not worrisome.

Domestic and love life: Conflicts or quarrels with loved ones is a possibility today.

Health: Tension may vanish.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus

All your hard work done in the past will be paid off.

Finance: Partnership for short-term contacts will be beneficial.

Career: Stay in good books of your bosses. Litigation will end in your favour.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with elder siblings will improve.

Health: Eating fruits and vegetables is advisable. Stay away from any sort of oily food.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chrome Yellow

Gemini

Try not to be too obsessive over all rules, given you could overdo things.

Finance: You may find yourself guilty of buying things you don’t need, so try to stay away from it.

Career: It is likely to be a hectic day but you will accomplish more if you work on your own.

Domestic and love life: Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.

Health: Health of your mother needs to be supervised.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer

There will be a rise in status. Students will show good progress.

Finance: You may finalise your deals and concentrate on more profitable margins.

Career: Those working in the field of public life can achieve favourable results. A career change is likely

Domestic and love life: Make new friends. This is a good time to involve yourself in social gatherings.

Health: Daily work out will help in boosting your energy levels.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo

You are optimistic and will continue to do well.

Finance: You will make money in share market today.

Career: You will arrive to the fence on projects more quickly.

Domestic and love life: You need involvement in your family with full dedication rather than getting involved in others' matters.

Health: You will indulge in more physical activity than usual today.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo

Those in politics and social sector will be marching ahead with great name and fame.

Finance: As far as money matter is considered, it will be fruitful.

Career: Watch out for new career opportunities.

Domestic and love life: There will be new contacts through social gathering or functions. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Health: Maintain good diet to control your weight.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra

This is the time to take big strides towards your future.

Finance: Keep track on your expenses and avoid speculative losses.

Career: You cannot afford to go around offending people and treading on their toes.

Domestic and love life: Some complications are expected in your love life which needs to be tackled diligently.

Health: Avoid visiting the doctor’s chamber frequently. Take extra care in advance.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio

You can obtain a prized allocation jointly with others or with people in authority position.

Finance: There will be no more volatility in business profits. Losses in trading stocks or commodity can be recovered.

Career: There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when opportunity arises.

Domestic and love life: Sharing of ideas, love, emotions, resources will be your best bet.

Health: There will be a decline in stress levels.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

Chance of foreign tour or distance education is on the cards.

Finance: Long term investment will be beneficial for your future.

Career: Your colleagues will be surprised by some of your quicker moves towards getting new projects for your company.

Domestic and love life: You continue to enjoy special moments with family and friends.

Health:- Keep a regular check on your day to day life.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn

Political leaders will have a good time. You will gain special recognition among people.

Finance: Save some money for your future needs.

Career: Business owners and impresarios might get complete support from their business partners.

Domestic and love life: Support from other members in house will help you to sort issues at home.

Health: Those suffering from any major illness may now see good improvement.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius

Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: You might not be doing great in the financial department, but you have to think positively.

Career: Your career will take an interesting twist. Fame won’t heal you.

Domestic and love life: Property matters and discussion may take a toll or increase stress today.

Health: Be patient and avoid consumption of salt in your food. Enjoy every moment of life.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces

You will define and redefine your own life.

Finance: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a rise in income.

Career: Responsibilities of more projects will be placed on your shoulders in politics and social work sector.

Domestic and love life: There will gathering parties or get-together with friends and loved ones.

Health: Keep your blood pressure levels under control by practicing yoga and being on a proper diet.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:59 PM IST