Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Political influence will help you to get project for business.
Finance: Some sudden financial gains is on the cards.
Career: Your working life will be demanding, but not worrisome.
Domestic and love life: Conflicts or quarrels with loved ones is a possibility today.
Health: Tension may vanish.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Taurus
All your hard work done in the past will be paid off.
Finance: Partnership for short-term contacts will be beneficial.
Career: Stay in good books of your bosses. Litigation will end in your favour.
Domestic and love life: Your relationship with elder siblings will improve.
Health: Eating fruits and vegetables is advisable. Stay away from any sort of oily food.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky Colour: Chrome Yellow
Gemini
Try not to be too obsessive over all rules, given you could overdo things.
Finance: You may find yourself guilty of buying things you don’t need, so try to stay away from it.
Career: It is likely to be a hectic day but you will accomplish more if you work on your own.
Domestic and love life: Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.
Health: Health of your mother needs to be supervised.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: White
Cancer
There will be a rise in status. Students will show good progress.
Finance: You may finalise your deals and concentrate on more profitable margins.
Career: Those working in the field of public life can achieve favourable results. A career change is likely
Domestic and love life: Make new friends. This is a good time to involve yourself in social gatherings.
Health: Daily work out will help in boosting your energy levels.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Leo
You are optimistic and will continue to do well.
Finance: You will make money in share market today.
Career: You will arrive to the fence on projects more quickly.
Domestic and love life: You need involvement in your family with full dedication rather than getting involved in others' matters.
Health: You will indulge in more physical activity than usual today.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky Colour: Orange
Virgo
Those in politics and social sector will be marching ahead with great name and fame.
Finance: As far as money matter is considered, it will be fruitful.
Career: Watch out for new career opportunities.
Domestic and love life: There will be new contacts through social gathering or functions. Romantic relationship will be fine today.
Health: Maintain good diet to control your weight.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky Colour: Blue
Libra
This is the time to take big strides towards your future.
Finance: Keep track on your expenses and avoid speculative losses.
Career: You cannot afford to go around offending people and treading on their toes.
Domestic and love life: Some complications are expected in your love life which needs to be tackled diligently.
Health: Avoid visiting the doctor’s chamber frequently. Take extra care in advance.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky Colour: White
Scorpio
You can obtain a prized allocation jointly with others or with people in authority position.
Finance: There will be no more volatility in business profits. Losses in trading stocks or commodity can be recovered.
Career: There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when opportunity arises.
Domestic and love life: Sharing of ideas, love, emotions, resources will be your best bet.
Health: There will be a decline in stress levels.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Sagittarius
Chance of foreign tour or distance education is on the cards.
Finance: Long term investment will be beneficial for your future.
Career: Your colleagues will be surprised by some of your quicker moves towards getting new projects for your company.
Domestic and love life: You continue to enjoy special moments with family and friends.
Health:- Keep a regular check on your day to day life.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky Colour: Orange
Capricorn
Political leaders will have a good time. You will gain special recognition among people.
Finance: Save some money for your future needs.
Career: Business owners and impresarios might get complete support from their business partners.
Domestic and love life: Support from other members in house will help you to sort issues at home.
Health: Those suffering from any major illness may now see good improvement.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Aquarius
Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.
Finance: You might not be doing great in the financial department, but you have to think positively.
Career: Your career will take an interesting twist. Fame won’t heal you.
Domestic and love life: Property matters and discussion may take a toll or increase stress today.
Health: Be patient and avoid consumption of salt in your food. Enjoy every moment of life.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky Colour: White
Pisces
You will define and redefine your own life.
Finance: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a rise in income.
Career: Responsibilities of more projects will be placed on your shoulders in politics and social work sector.
Domestic and love life: There will gathering parties or get-together with friends and loved ones.
Health: Keep your blood pressure levels under control by practicing yoga and being on a proper diet.
Lucky Colour: Light Yellow
