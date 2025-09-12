 Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 14, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope For Sunday, September 14, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 14, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope | Photo Credit: FPJ

ARIES

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education

Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research/ construction/technical will be benefited.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Book 21-Year-Old Graphic Designer For Posting Edited Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Video On Instagram
Mumbai Police Book 21-Year-Old Graphic Designer For Posting Edited Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Video On Instagram
Bombay HC Raps BMC Over Potholes; Activists Demand Personal Accountability Of Officials For Compensation
Bombay HC Raps BMC Over Potholes; Activists Demand Personal Accountability Of Officials For Compensation
'Can Both Quotas Coexist?': Bombay HC Questions If Maharashtra’s New Maratha GR Impacts Existing 10% SEBC Reservation; State Denies Overlap
'Can Both Quotas Coexist?': Bombay HC Questions If Maharashtra’s New Maratha GR Impacts Existing 10% SEBC Reservation; State Denies Overlap
Mumbai Fire Safety Push: BMC To Propose Mandatory Electrical Audits After Dahisar High-Rise Blaze Kills 2
Mumbai Fire Safety Push: BMC To Propose Mandatory Electrical Audits After Dahisar High-Rise Blaze Kills 2

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of mother/self /spouse is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / surgery is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/land/ communication/travel

Career: People in tourism/ communication/maintenance/property/technicians/medical

will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / back pain is indicated

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ property

Career: People from security/police/ technical/gym/medical/property dealer will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

CANCER

CANCER |

Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/children/career

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ entertainers/sports/ maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother/ children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain /body pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

LEO

LEO |

Today is the day to travel/invest /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel

Career: People in Security /police/Garage/construction/education/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from body pain/ eye/tooth/chest pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today gains are connected to some loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/ premiums

Career: commission agent /Occult /surgeons /detective /insurance/construction will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity / eye/tooth ache /hand pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business/health/self is expected.

Career: People in fields like gym/security /technical/maintenance/property will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / tooth ache/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Today is the day to take care of health/ travel/investment

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career

Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / eye/body pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

Today loss/injury is indicated so take care

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance/ entertainment/travel

Career: People in fields like Gym/Security/surgeons/sports/occult/tourism will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain /eye/feet problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

Today is the day to study/business

Finance: Expenditure for education /house/vehicle/spouse/business is indicated

Career: People in fields like education /construction /repairing/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest /knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

Today is the day to struggle in career/business/ family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/education/business/health

Career: People in fields like technical/barbers/ butchers /arm forces/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

PISCES

PISCES |

Today is the day to earn/ study/ travel/enjoy with struggle and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/business/travel/premium

Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic &amp; love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 14, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 14, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mars Mahadasha 2025–2032: Know What It Means For Every Zodiac Sign

Mars Mahadasha 2025–2032: Know What It Means For Every Zodiac Sign

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 13, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 13, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, September 12, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, September 12, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 11, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 11, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...