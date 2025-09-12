Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 14, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope | Photo Credit: FPJ

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education

Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research/ construction/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of mother/self /spouse is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / surgery is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/land/ communication/travel

Career: People in tourism/ communication/maintenance/property/technicians/medical

will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / back pain is indicated

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ property

Career: People from security/police/ technical/gym/medical/property dealer will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

CANCER |

Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/children/career

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ entertainers/sports/ maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother/ children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain /body pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

LEO |

Today is the day to travel/invest /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel

Career: People in Security /police/Garage/construction/education/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from body pain/ eye/tooth/chest pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today gains are connected to some loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/ premiums

Career: commission agent /Occult /surgeons /detective /insurance/construction will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity / eye/tooth ache /hand pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business/health/self is expected.

Career: People in fields like gym/security /technical/maintenance/property will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / tooth ache/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Today is the day to take care of health/ travel/investment

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel/ career

Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / eye/body pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

Today loss/injury is indicated so take care

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance/ entertainment/travel

Career: People in fields like Gym/Security/surgeons/sports/occult/tourism will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain /eye/feet problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

Today is the day to study/business

Finance: Expenditure for education /house/vehicle/spouse/business is indicated

Career: People in fields like education /construction /repairing/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest /knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

Today is the day to struggle in career/business/ family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/education/business/health

Career: People in fields like technical/barbers/ butchers /arm forces/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

PISCES |

Today is the day to earn/ study/ travel/enjoy with struggle and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/business/travel/premium

Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White