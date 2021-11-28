Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 28, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will get opportunities to grow your business in new direction. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Spend some moment with your spouse. Political issues may get resolved.

Taurus: The unemployed will get employment. If you are unmarried, there are strong chances of you tying the knot. You will plan new projects and work on it.

Gemini: Make a full-proof investment plan to safeguard your hard earned money. Students have to work hard to achieve success in exams. There is will be lack of concentration today.

Cancer: Disputes might disturb business partnerships. Don’t be under emotional pressure while making decisions. Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.

Leo: Attention to detail will ensure that your projects proceed smoothly. Creative thinking will help you deal with complicated situations or difficult people. Don't get complacent about your closest relationships.

Virgo: Investing in stocks will be beneficial. Today is your day as all your plans will work out. Many opportunities in business will be there. Give some time for family members.

Libra: You will be equally loving and strict with your children. Litigation could end in your favour. Opposite sex will appreciate your foreplay and romance. Take care of your health.

Scorpio: Better communication with partner will work wonders and make the relationship endure the test of time. You may stay away from your business partners and old customers may become your competitors.

Sagittarius: A legacy is on the cards. Don’t overreact to minor disagreements. Those in academic fields will shine. An additional responsibility at work is likely.

Capricorn: Employers will face some problems. Needs must be taken care of to enjoy a blissful domestic life. A love affair is on the cards.

Aquarius: Speculation will bring moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome.

Pisces: Today, gains are predicted from partnership and colleagues. Some of you will buy a new house. You are known to marry late but take chances now. Show good progress in love affair.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:50 AM IST