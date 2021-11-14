e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 08:27 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Aries: There might be too much to do but make time for people you love. Relationships in politics and social work will get better. You will receive new job offers.

Taurus: Be unhurried, and things will move at the right pace automatically. Be flexible and let success find you now instead of running after it.

Gemini: You will concentrate more on desired tasks today. There will be an important discussion on the execution of work with your colleagues.

Cancer: Those in politics and sports, your status and fame will move in the upward direction. You have to go with the flow, or you might tumble.

Leo: The planets forecast you some luck and fortune in the financial area but do not expect a windfall. It is time to alter a few things in your business ventures.

Virgo: Continuous growth in your profession will fill you with new energy and courage. Your seriousness towards studies will yield better results.

Libra: Don’t make decisions based on your emotions. Romantic relationships could be slightly tense. You may be needlessly worrying about your children today. Be cautious while on wheels.

Scorpio: You may have to use your tact and charm to solve difficult problems at the workplace. Understand your partner on a deeper level and avoid arguments.

Sagittarius: You will invent new schemes to attract more clients to your business. This will benefit you financially as well as increase your prestige.

Capricorn: Certain factors can disturb your family’s peace and harmony. Discussion with bosses might turn into a quarrel, so be careful.

Aquarius: If you share your feelings and express ideas and thoughts about recent projects with your colleagues will help you in clearing your doubts.

Pisces: Today, you will be happy with your family and friends. A legal decision will be in your favour. Farmers will earn more. Be careful while investing money.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 05:00 AM IST
