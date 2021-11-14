Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 14, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: There might be too much to do but make time for people you love. Relationships in politics and social work will get better. You will receive new job offers.

Taurus: Be unhurried, and things will move at the right pace automatically. Be flexible and let success find you now instead of running after it.

Gemini: You will concentrate more on desired tasks today. There will be an important discussion on the execution of work with your colleagues.

Cancer: Those in politics and sports, your status and fame will move in the upward direction. You have to go with the flow, or you might tumble.

Leo: The planets forecast you some luck and fortune in the financial area but do not expect a windfall. It is time to alter a few things in your business ventures.

Virgo: Continuous growth in your profession will fill you with new energy and courage. Your seriousness towards studies will yield better results.

Libra: Don’t make decisions based on your emotions. Romantic relationships could be slightly tense. You may be needlessly worrying about your children today. Be cautious while on wheels.

Scorpio: You may have to use your tact and charm to solve difficult problems at the workplace. Understand your partner on a deeper level and avoid arguments.

Sagittarius: You will invent new schemes to attract more clients to your business. This will benefit you financially as well as increase your prestige.

Capricorn: Certain factors can disturb your family’s peace and harmony. Discussion with bosses might turn into a quarrel, so be careful.

Aquarius: If you share your feelings and express ideas and thoughts about recent projects with your colleagues will help you in clearing your doubts.

Pisces: Today, you will be happy with your family and friends. A legal decision will be in your favour. Farmers will earn more. Be careful while investing money.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 05:00 AM IST