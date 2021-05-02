Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Those who are a part of a creative field may get rich dividends today. Singles may meet someone interesting. And those who are in love will see their relationship improving.</p>.<p>Charitable and ministerial online interactions will bring both financial and business opportunities. Your popularity may soar. You may receive some property in inheritance.</p>.<p>You need to pull your socks up if you want to achieve your goals, just daydreaming won't help. Be prepared to work overtime. Problems may keep popping one by one.</p>.<p>Something exciting is likely to happen in your life today. You will be feeling refreshed and would be in an optimistic mood. Love is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.</p>.<p>Your positive attitude and spiritual strength will help you cross all the hurdles today. Avoid junk food. Women need to stay extra cautious while working in the kitchen.</p>.<p>Today, the luck could be on your side. Your perception of life will change for good. Financial gains can be made through trading in the share market. Stress will decrease.</p>.<p> Legal matters will become troublesome if neglected. Drive cautiously today. Health needs proper care. Your political opponents may put a lot of pressure on you.</p>.<p>Your professional life will keep you on your toes. You may hardly get the time to relax. Those in the business sector should follow the basics. Use money wisely.</p>.<p>Do not worry about your social reputation. Do not discuss sensitive and serious family issues in front of children. Take good care of your parents and elders in the family.</p>.<p>You will be at your creative best. You will play a more proactive role in the family and may take major decisions on your own. Obey the orders given by superiors.</p>.<p>You might solve a financial problem that has been in existence for some time. You are also very likely to get financial assistance easily. Don't forget to de-stress yourself.</p>.<p>Some problems that are ongoing in your life may take time. to get solved. At the workplace, you might have to agree to terms and conditions, which you were not happy with.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/KFycrIFD6pVE8lxoncOHVz"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hu8B8dc7LWw0iGZQYoll85">click here</a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hu8B8dc7LWw0iGZQYoll85">.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>