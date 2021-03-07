Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A lot of things are likely to happen in your life. Avoid arguing with loved ones and co-workers. You may participate in social activities. Kids will keep you happy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Fortune and good luck will follow you. Trading in stocks will lead to profits. Your good communication skills will help in building new contacts. Love is in the air.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those in the field of politics, should keep their eyes and ears open. This is the right time to make investments. Keep in touch with your loved ones. Good day for retailers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may feel restless and nervous. Do not act impulsively in a tensed situation. Your mental peace may get hampered due to increased workload. Try to stay calm.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will effortlessly juggle big work and responsibilities at work and domestic fronts. Try to clear all your doubts related to work. Your friends will be reliable, affectionate.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Do not share your secrets with others and remain committed to your responsibilities. Be careful while travelling. Take care as you may meet an injury or accident.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those seeking financial support, are likely to get financial aid. You may receive your money back from the borrower. Things are likely to improve on the romantic front.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Safeguard your hard-earned money, a properly planned investment is the need of the hour. Socialising skills will fetch you gains. Delays and hurdles are on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be ready, as pressure is likely to mount on the work front. Stay focused. A person whom you have helped may bring you trouble. Avoid overthinking.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may feel like sharing your true feelings with your partner, go ahead as he/she will understand them. Financial problems are likely to get solved.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your reputation may be at stake at the workplace; to avoid pitfalls all you need to do is manage the entire scenario diplomatically. Take care of your parents.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be on your toes all day. Avoid taking short cuts, or else you may face the consequences. Your professional life will keep you tied up. Success is likely.

