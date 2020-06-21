Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will be in a happy and joyous mood. Your family life will be blissful. You will be at your romantic best. Those in the field of politics will earn name and fame.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Do not make any decision under the influence of anger. Try to stay calm. Avoid starting a new project or a business. Keep your eyes open; don’t miss out on any opportunity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your business will run smoothly and you will be able to carry out key activities with the help of your friends and associates. Someone from the opposite sex may show interest in you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will use your money wisely. Saving money is the need of the hour. Cancer men, dress your best as women are likely to fall for your charms. Stick to your work ethics, don’t take shortcuts.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
At the workplace, your colleagues may go against you. Those in the social sector should keep an eye on their opponents. Avoid eating junk food and take care of your health.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Today, health issues will lead to hurdles in daily life routine which will lead to distress. Keep a tab on your anger. Unexpected gains are on the cards. Be careful while on the wheels.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will do your best in all your endeavours. You will grow on both personal and professional fronts. You may get in touch with your old friends. Trading in stock markets will lead to profits.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You need proper planning and management in order to finish your tasks on time. You would feel like going out, hanging out with friends but it is advisable that you stay home and find quality time with your family.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your focus and concentration towards your work/ projects will increase. You may make new contacts which will also make way for new business deals. Business people will do well.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Be very careful today, as an injury, accident or something unfortunate is on the cards. Drive cautiously. It is advisable that you invest in life insurance. Pay attention to your family life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You may realise that you are extremely lucky and gifted. You will muster the courage to make the sacrifices required to pursue your dreams. Romance is in the air.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will be the ultimate leader today. Be it home or the workplace, you will lead everyone effortlessly. Meditate or talk to your loved ones as it will help beat your stress. Family life will improve.