Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may miss an opportunity because of your procrastination. You will be reluctant to change or modify something on the work front. Spend more time with your family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You need to focus on what makes you truly happy and not disperse your energies in different directions. You are taking the right steps towards your goals, keep going.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today, work pressure is likely to increase. Due to increased workload, you won't get the time for your family and loved ones. Avoid taking too much stress.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Social activities will keep you on your toes. You will be able to overcome challenges. Keep patients. You may feel as if you are being isolated by people. Don't overthink.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your respect is at stake. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Take care of health, don’t eat junk food. You may get disappointed at the job.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Unexpected gains are possible. Court matters may end in your favour. Engineering students may have a successful day. Love is in the air. Singles may find someone special.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Family interactions will be warm and good. Those who are unemployed may land into a business or a job. A short family vacation will make you feel fresh and rejuvenated.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will reach out to your relatives and loved ones who are looking for help. You may get distracted due to which you may mistakes. You lookout for new sources of money.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may make new friends. The atmosphere at home will be cheerful and pleasant. You will be in a relaxed mood. Avoid outside tasks. Students will do well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Do not gossip or share other's secrets with others at the workplace as it will affect your image badly. The burden on the domestic front will increase which may up stress.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Do not gossip or share other's secrets with others at the workplace as it will affect your image badly. The burden on the domestic front will increase which may up stress.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will take centre stage in all meetings today. You will present your ideas with confidence. You will make your own luck by leading in the right place at right time.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in