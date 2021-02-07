Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your colleagues may compare themselves with you which may give a rise to feelings of jealousy. Do not eat outside food. Gains are on the cards. Drive cautiously.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

At work, you may have to make a few compromises. You may not get opportunities as per your satisfaction. Those in politics will get the support of their associates.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

People associated with the entertainment and advertising sector may get lucky on the financial side. Domestic life is likely to improve. Do not neglect your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In business, new business contracts will help recover previous losses. Think twice before making any commitments in terms of professional life. Take enough rest.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Married life will be blissful. Happiness, positivity and joy will surround your family life. There will be gains through relatives. Students will do well today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Pay attention to domestic problems before they turn into a serious matter. Promotions or rise in income is on the cards for some natives. Avoid being overconfident.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You might face health issues today. Strictly stay away from street food. Today, you may get a piece of good and as well as bad news. Unexpected gains are likely.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you are thinking of starting a new business/ venture then go ahead. Do not worry about your financial status. Today, luck will follow you. Sportspersons will do well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Avoid getting too emotional on the relationship front. Find out what your partner is expecting from you. It's a favourable day for those in business and politics.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will have many options to choose from, so choose wisely. Those in politics will get a stronger hold on the public and would overpower their opponents.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Health may be troublesome, consult a doctor and do not neglect any kind of health issues. Unexpected financial gains are likely. Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will get success in your important work by virtue of your hard work. You will get on well with the people around you and in the society. Drive cautiously today.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in