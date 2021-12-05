Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: The money will flow in with ease. Your child's health may be troublesome. Today, you will have to work harder. Learn to control your emotions. Don't neglect your health.

Taurus: Health problems related to the fertility/ reproductive system are likely to arise. Follow a healthy lifestyle, and exercise regularly without fail. You will feel confident on the business front.

Gemini: Expansion and growth are foreseen in business. Be it solo or a partnership, any kind of business that you are associated with is likely to grow. Your ambitions will drive you to work hard.

Cancer: A pleasant phase where life will be less stressful is likely to begin. Those in the field of politics may have a successful day. Sportspersons and artistes will do well. Trading in stocks will be beneficial.

Leo: Today, all your expenses would be productive and not wasteful. You will make new friends who will prove helpful to you in the future, especially in terms of career growth. A good day for students.

Virgo: Your sweet talks and your captivating aura will work like a magic on others. You may get to meet someone who is regarded as honourable in society. Avoid being overconfident.

Libra: You need to be assertive and confident on the work front. This is the right time to take new initiatives. You are likely to face some kind of opposition from your family.

Scorpio: You may quickly become friends with new people, but it is advisable that you take some time before trusting them blindly. On the career front, you may find a new one or get a step-up in the current job.

Sagittarius: Accidents/ injuries are indicated today. Be very cautious while driving or working in the kitchen. Health needs attention. Heart problems are likely on the cards.

Capricorn: You will definitely come out with some great potential and exciting results. However, there is a special need to be cautious when you are trying to settle down in a new position or a new job.

Aquarius: You will get the much-awaited due recognition. You will be happy to see yourself progress in such a short span of time. It is advisable that you keep a fine balance between work and family life.

Pisces: Those already holding high positions will see their work getting appreciated and supported. You may the most which can also result in an increment. Travel plans can be made.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 05:00 AM IST