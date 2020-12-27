Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Job prospects will be bright. You might get a chance to meet people who are on a higher position like officers/ authorities. Goals may get accomplished. Status may improve.</p>.<p>Reorganise your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza, give importance to priorities in life and save for the future. Loved ones will give you happiness. Health needs care.</p>.<p>You will rise on the business front, though the speed will be slow but you will make enough gains. You will overcome previous debts. A new friendship is on the cards.</p>.<p>Take time, and do your job correctly. Don't share your domestic matters with outsiders. Be careful while trading in the stock market. Your family/ loved ones need attention.</p>.<p>You are blessed with energy and are happy too; life is working out well. The atmosphere at home will be jolly. Things will get better at work. A good day for sportspersons.</p>.<p>Take care of your valuables and official documents. Do not neglect your health or else it will lead to major health issues. Increased work pressure will up stress, tensions.</p>.<p>Your commanding nature will help you in completing your assignments in time. There will be collaboration and meetings with foreign clients. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Today, things will get better at the workplace. Support from parents and loved ones will help you grow in business. Investment for longs term will be beneficial.</p>.<p>Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated. Someone from the opposite sex will shower you with gifts. Doctor, nurses will have a day to look forward to.</p>.<p>Discuss with your life partner if something is bothering you, it will help make you feel better. Work pressure is likely to decrease. Those in politics may have a good day.</p>.<p>Your name and fame will increase. Your bosses/ higher authorities may do some favours for you. A promotion is on the cards. New amibitios will be realised.</p>.<p>Expenditure needs to be controlled. Be careful, too much self-confidence might push you to assess the risks wrongly on the business front. Avoid getting aggressive. </p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>