Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Job prospects will be bright. You might get a chance to meet people who are on a higher position like officers/ authorities. Goals may get accomplished. Status may improve.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Reorganise your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza, give importance to priorities in life and save for the future. Loved ones will give you happiness. Health needs care.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will rise on the business front, though the speed will be slow but you will make enough gains. You will overcome previous debts. A new friendship is on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take time, and do your job correctly. Don't share your domestic matters with outsiders. Be careful while trading in the stock market. Your family/ loved ones need attention.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You are blessed with energy and are happy too; life is working out well. The atmosphere at home will be jolly. Things will get better at work. A good day for sportspersons.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Take care of your valuables and official documents. Do not neglect your health or else it will lead to major health issues. Increased work pressure will up stress, tensions.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your commanding nature will help you in completing your assignments in time. There will be collaboration and meetings with foreign clients. Travelling is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Today, things will get better at the workplace. Support from parents and loved ones will help you grow in business. Investment for longs term will be beneficial.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated. Someone from the opposite sex will shower you with gifts. Doctor, nurses will have a day to look forward to.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Discuss with your life partner if something is bothering you, it will help make you feel better. Work pressure is likely to decrease. Those in politics may have a good day.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your name and fame will increase. Your bosses/ higher authorities may do some favours for you. A promotion is on the cards. New amibitios will be realised.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Expenditure needs to be controlled. Be careful, too much self-confidence might push you to assess the risks wrongly on the business front. Avoid getting aggressive.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in