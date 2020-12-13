Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Be very careful while discussing issues with seniors as your opinions are likely to create misunderstandings. You will be in the spotlight on the social front. Take enough rest.</p>.<p>Family/ social activities may keep you on your toes. New ambitions will be realised. Money matters, but it's not above the family. Those in the industrial sector will do well.</p>.<p>In terms of love, do not speed up things, go slowly or otherwise you might dash somewhere which may ruin everything. Keep patience. Try to settle disputes at the workplace.</p>.<p>Despite putting continuous hard work and efforts, you may not get the much-needed appreciation which you deserve, and this may frustrate you. Try to sustain your position.</p>.<p>Your increased popularity in the social circle and new friends will boost your happiness. New opportunities are on the cards. Romantic relationship will get better and blissful.</p>.<p>A hectic day where you will be involved and juggling many things at a time awaits you. Still, you will manage to have a good time with loved ones. Expect steady gains.</p>.<p>You will overcome challenges and hurdles with ease. Your patience level may get tested at the work, stay calm and patient. Keep your anger under control. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p> Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take all the important business decisions by today itself. Pending projects may get success. Travelling is likely.</p>.<p>Matters related to property, land, house or a vehicle may end in your favour. Those in politics/ social sector should take quick decisions today. Don't neglect health.</p>.<p>Splurging money, going on shopping sprees might affect your budget badly. An argument is likely to occur between you and your partner. Avoid junk/ outside food.</p>.<p>You will make a better understanding between you and your lover/beloved. With your diligence and hard work, you will pave the way to success. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Make sure that you finish all your pending work/ assignments before the deadline. Retailers may see a rise in their income. The atmosphere at home is likely to improve.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>