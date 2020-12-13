Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be very careful while discussing issues with seniors as your opinions are likely to create misunderstandings. You will be in the spotlight on the social front. Take enough rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family/ social activities may keep you on your toes. New ambitions will be realised. Money matters, but it's not above the family. Those in the industrial sector will do well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

In terms of love, do not speed up things, go slowly or otherwise you might dash somewhere which may ruin everything. Keep patience. Try to settle disputes at the workplace.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Despite putting continuous hard work and efforts, you may not get the much-needed appreciation which you deserve, and this may frustrate you. Try to sustain your position.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your increased popularity in the social circle and new friends will boost your happiness. New opportunities are on the cards. Romantic relationship will get better and blissful.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A hectic day where you will be involved and juggling many things at a time awaits you. Still, you will manage to have a good time with loved ones. Expect steady gains.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will overcome challenges and hurdles with ease. Your patience level may get tested at the work, stay calm and patient. Keep your anger under control. Drive cautiously.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take all the important business decisions by today itself. Pending projects may get success. Travelling is likely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Matters related to property, land, house or a vehicle may end in your favour. Those in politics/ social sector should take quick decisions today. Don't neglect health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Splurging money, going on shopping sprees might affect your budget badly. An argument is likely to occur between you and your partner. Avoid junk/ outside food.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will make a better understanding between you and your lover/beloved. With your diligence and hard work, you will pave the way to success. Travelling is on the cards.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Make sure that you finish all your pending work/ assignments before the deadline. Retailers may see a rise in their income. The atmosphere at home is likely to improve.

