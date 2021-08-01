Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Your relationship with friends, relatives will become more cordial. You will be the centre of everyone's attention in social gatherings. Those in the field of sports will do well.</p>.<p>Your married life may hit a rough patch. Your spouse/ child may fall ill, so pay attention to their health. Trading in the stock market can be risky. Legal matters may get solved.</p>.<p>You may face disappointments on the personal front. Take care of all the documents at the workplace, handle them with care. Ups and downs are seen in the business sector.</p>.<p>This is the right time to invest in safe sectors, avoid taking risks in terms of finance. Your health needs care. Stay away from unhealthy food and bring positive changes in life.</p>.<p>Your child may think of moving abroad for education. Creative energies would be high and you will remain more self-centred than usual. Don't pay attention to office politics.</p>.<p>Your associates/ co-workers will help you in trouble. Assignments may get over on time with the help of a close co-worker. Medical professionals may have a good day.</p>.<p>Try to control your expenses. Your social life may keep you on your toes. You may meet people who may help you grow in business/ professional life. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>Learn from your mistakes and don't repeat them. Minor health problems may annoy you. Those in the field of politics or in the social sector should talk calmly, carefully.</p>.<p>You may have to travel for business purposes due to business expansion. The work will progress well and smoothly. Take some time out for your family and loved ones.</p>.<p>The luck is in your favour. Speculative activities may lead to huge gains. You may get the much-needed time to learn new skills. Keep a tab on your temperament.</p>.<p>Your friendly nature will be loved by all. You would be able to solve all the problems, cross all the obstacles on the work front. Spending time with spouse will refresh you.</p>.<p>You may turn to prayer, spirituality, and meditation which may help you get rid of the negativity in your mind. Be careful while accepting new business proposals.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/FBIXS1BzPPT4tiVxv1HAXV"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/FBIXS1BzPPT4tiVxv1HAXV">click here. </a>We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>