Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your relationship with friends, relatives will become more cordial. You will be the centre of everyone's attention in social gatherings. Those in the field of sports will do well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your married life may hit a rough patch. Your spouse/ child may fall ill, so pay attention to their health. Trading in the stock market can be risky. Legal matters may get solved.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may face disappointments on the personal front. Take care of all the documents at the workplace, handle them with care. Ups and downs are seen in the business sector.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the right time to invest in safe sectors, avoid taking risks in terms of finance. Your health needs care. Stay away from unhealthy food and bring positive changes in life.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your child may think of moving abroad for education. Creative energies would be high and you will remain more self-centred than usual. Don't pay attention to office politics.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your associates/ co-workers will help you in trouble. Assignments may get over on time with the help of a close co-worker. Medical professionals may have a good day.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Try to control your expenses. Your social life may keep you on your toes. You may meet people who may help you grow in business/ professional life. Love is in the air.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Learn from your mistakes and don't repeat them. Minor health problems may annoy you. Those in the field of politics or in the social sector should talk calmly, carefully.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may have to travel for business purposes due to business expansion. The work will progress well and smoothly. Take some time out for your family and loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The luck is in your favour. Speculative activities may lead to huge gains. You may get the much-needed time to learn new skills. Keep a tab on your temperament.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your friendly nature will be loved by all. You would be able to solve all the problems, cross all the obstacles on the work front. Spending time with spouse will refresh you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may turn to prayer, spirituality, and meditation which may help you get rid of the negativity in your mind. Be careful while accepting new business proposals.

