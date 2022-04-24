Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors.

Finance: Earning might increase but that doesn't mean you should spend more. Rather invest as much as you can.

Career: Political and sports sector people will find success today.

Domestic and love life: Vacation is on the cards with your family.

Health: Try to stay away from arguments as they could affect your health.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: You may be inclined towards unethical activities to earn more income.

Finance: You may have good gains from agricultural produce or agricultural land.

Career: You need to make important decisions and choices.

Domestic and love life: You must connect with your emotions and clear your mind.

Health: You will feel refreshed by going for a walk or a jog.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Yellow

Gemini: You will be in an irritable mood if things don’t go your way.

Finance: It is better to allot some funds to meet your travel expenditures.

Career: Be careful, too much self-confidence might push you to assess the risks wrongly on the business front.

Domestic and love life: You may need to employ some caution while dealing with elements from your past.

Health: You need to be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Pink

Cancer: You are a brilliant thinker with solid values and socialist beliefs.

Finance: Unexpected financial gains are likely today.

Career: Your professional bonding will improve and you will have better coordination with your subordinates and the other team members.

Domestic and love life: Parents will support your decision, which will give your confidence a much-needed boost.

Health: With proper disciple, you will be able to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Orange

Leo: Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence, maintain caution.

Finance: Make proper use of finances today. Imbalance of your finances might put you in trouble.

Career: Communication skills may get tested at your work place.

Domestic and love life: Differences of opinions with loved ones could leave you irritated.

Health: Your mental health matters. Do not stress much.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo: Let the light of awareness help you transform and transmute the wounds, old and new.

Finance: You may have moderate financial growth.

Career: Timely completion of work can impact your earnings and savings.

Domestic and love life: Your spouse will be impressed with your ideas.

Health: Several concerns come together today, which will create some tension that can affect your health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra: You may be angry over petty issues, hence be careful of such things.

Career: Don’t expect appreciation from seniors at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Today, the one you are most emotionally attached to will hurt your feelings. Hence, avoid expressing your views to him/her.

Health: Minor stomach-related problems may arise today.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

Scorpio: Your creative, artistic and administrative skills will increase.

Finance: It will be good to invest in property and get most profitable methods to maximise your bank balance.

Career: Outstanding performance from you is likely and you will be appreciated by seniors

Domestic and love life: There will be family outings; possibly a holiday together.

Health: Workload may cause sleepless nights.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cream

Sagittarius: You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance: New ventures contracts will be beneficial to you.

Career: A short business trip is likely for some. Those in agriculture business will do well.

Domestic and love life: An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life.

Health: Problems related to muscles and nerves can occur.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Brown

Capricorn: Your popularity and power will soar.

Finance: You will be in a position to avail new loans easily to settle your debts.

Career: Those in film sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Health: Practice yoga and meditation. Light exercises are also good for your health.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Aquarius: People may ride roughshod over your principles and you beware about this.

Finance: Monetary loss is indicated. Don’t take risks and speculations should be avoided.

Career: Businessmen who are involved in export and import should pay extra care and check twice before signing contract.

Domestic and love life: You might feel impulsive and lose self-control. Relax and reflect a little before answering.

Health: You will be a little worried about a family member's health today.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Chrome yellow

Pisces: Students will do well. In academic pursuits, you would gain distinction.

Finance: Financial matters become important or at least the main focus today.

Career: Those in transport business can look forward to a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings with your spouse will get cleared.

Health: You might feel tired after strenuous work.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Pink

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:07 AM IST