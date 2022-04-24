e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:07 AM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

Aries: You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors.

Finance: Earning might increase but that doesn't mean you should spend more. Rather invest as much as you can.

Career: Political and sports sector people will find success today.

Domestic and love life: Vacation is on the cards with your family.

Health: Try to stay away from arguments as they could affect your health.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: You may be inclined towards unethical activities to earn more income.

Finance: You may have good gains from agricultural produce or agricultural land.

Career: You need to make important decisions and choices.

Domestic and love life: You must connect with your emotions and clear your mind.

Health: You will feel refreshed by going for a walk or a jog.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Yellow

Gemini: You will be in an irritable mood if things don’t go your way.

Finance: It is better to allot some funds to meet your travel expenditures.

Career: Be careful, too much self-confidence might push you to assess the risks wrongly on the business front.

Domestic and love life: You may need to employ some caution while dealing with elements from your past.

Health: You need to be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Pink

Cancer: You are a brilliant thinker with solid values and socialist beliefs.

Finance: Unexpected financial gains are likely today.

Career: Your professional bonding will improve and you will have better coordination with your subordinates and the other team members.

Domestic and love life: Parents will support your decision, which will give your confidence a much-needed boost.

Health: With proper disciple, you will be able to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Orange

Leo: Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence, maintain caution.

Finance: Make proper use of finances today. Imbalance of your finances might put you in trouble.

Career: Communication skills may get tested at your work place.

Domestic and love life: Differences of opinions with loved ones could leave you irritated.

Health: Your mental health matters. Do not stress much.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo: Let the light of awareness help you transform and transmute the wounds, old and new.

Finance: You may have moderate financial growth.

Career: Timely completion of work can impact your earnings and savings.

Domestic and love life: Your spouse will be impressed with your ideas.

Health: Several concerns come together today, which will create some tension that can affect your health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra: You may be angry over petty issues, hence be careful of such things.

Career: Don’t expect appreciation from seniors at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Today, the one you are most emotionally attached to will hurt your feelings. Hence, avoid expressing your views to him/her.

Health: Minor stomach-related problems may arise today.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

Scorpio: Your creative, artistic and administrative skills will increase.

Finance: It will be good to invest in property and get most profitable methods to maximise your bank balance.

Career: Outstanding performance from you is likely and you will be appreciated by seniors

Domestic and love life: There will be family outings; possibly a holiday together.

Health: Workload may cause sleepless nights.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cream

Sagittarius: You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance: New ventures contracts will be beneficial to you.

Career: A short business trip is likely for some. Those in agriculture business will do well.

Domestic and love life: An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life.

Health: Problems related to muscles and nerves can occur.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Brown

Capricorn: Your popularity and power will soar.

Finance: You will be in a position to avail new loans easily to settle your debts.

Career: Those in film sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Health: Practice yoga and meditation. Light exercises are also good for your health.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Aquarius: People may ride roughshod over your principles and you beware about this.

Finance: Monetary loss is indicated. Don’t take risks and speculations should be avoided.

Career: Businessmen who are involved in export and import should pay extra care and check twice before signing contract.

Domestic and love life: You might feel impulsive and lose self-control. Relax and reflect a little before answering.

Health: You will be a little worried about a family member's health today.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Chrome yellow

Pisces: Students will do well. In academic pursuits, you would gain distinction.

Finance: Financial matters become important or at least the main focus today.

Career: Those in transport business can look forward to a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: Misunderstandings with your spouse will get cleared.

Health: You might feel tired after strenuous work.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Pink

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:07 AM IST