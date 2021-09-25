Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: A patient and determined attitude will enable you to deal with delays and obstacles successfully. Pay attention to your health, and don’t get lax with your diet regime.

Taurus: At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. Business meetings will be productive, especially if you use your people skills.

Gemini: There is a danger of accidents due to carelessness or absent-mindedness at home or while travelling. So be alert at all times today. You are fatigued by the continuous interactions with people.

Cancer: The money situation will ease, but you will need to handle your finances with care. You will have time for things that you like to do at the workplace and home.

Leo: Selection of proper channel or person is needed to get sanction on your documents. Your word will have importance at the workplace.

Virgo: Your cherished desires will be fulfilled with difficulty but will ultimately bring you prosperity, fame, and good income. There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.

Libra: You have to be pre-planned to achieve your goals in time. In business and politics, you can gain victory over your enemies. You will find a way towards success in the sports and acting sector.

Scorpio: Avoid night driving today. Minor disagreements are possible, and you may feel that your efforts are not being appreciated by loved ones or colleagues.

Sagittarius: Arguments will increase at your workplace today. Control your tongue and keep your personal views and opinions to yourself as a diplomat.

Capricorn: You will have considerable work pressure, and you will also be involved in unrewarding jobs. Your health is likely to deteriorate, so be careful.

Aquarius: There may be positive news. Court matters can be resolved. Many opportunities will come. Give more time to family members.

Pisces: You are persistent, determined, and decisive. Try to reason about your problems. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:00 AM IST