 Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 20, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 20, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 20, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope | Photo Credit: FPJ

ARIES

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment/ beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get

success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items/study/vehicle/house

Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling/mother is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children/travel

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Picnic/ long journey with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

CANCER

CANCER |

Day to be with family and enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/office/study

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist /teachers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes /eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

LEO

LEO |

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey /picnic with female members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

VIRGO

VIRGO |

Today loss is indicated, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ tour with family is indicated

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

LIBRA

LIBRA |

Today Physical/ mental stress is indicated, so take care

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health/ premium

Career: People from Entertainment/ art/pub/ lodging/ automobile will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups &amp; down in their relationships.

So avoid disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat/eye/skin / kidney/ hernia/sex problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Today is the Day to entertain/ travel/business

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/ travel

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/ lodging will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ picnic /work tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

Today You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/ premiums/ travel

Career: People from automobile/ entertainment/artists/ doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist &amp; turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

Today loss is indicated so take wise decisions

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children /entertainment/maintenance

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, ads, pubs will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/ hernia/ knee /sex/ eye problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle/travel/business

Career: People in fields like art education/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be

benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest/ lumber pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

PISCES

PISCES |

Enjoyment /entertainment /party is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs/ children/ premiums/ maintenance

Career: People from Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs / art/ entertainers /insurance will be benefited today.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated, so try to avoid it

Health: Some people may suffer from Eye problems/ throat / back /shoulder /kidney

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

