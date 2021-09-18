Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will be successful with settling your litigation with your previous clients. Growth in business is on the cards. If thinking of changing your profession/business, this is the right time.

Taurus: You may invite quite a few knocks and falls, mainly because you are inclined to bite off more than you can chew. There might be some hurdles in your current projects or assignments.

Gemini: You will be admired for your advisory skills. Avoid travelling, or if imperative, be cautious when you are on the road. In-laws and relatives may elevate stress.

Cancer: You may be enthusiastic about certain developments at your workplace. A possible increase in income may occur you will have a satisfying career life and make good progress.

Leo: Major development or improvement will come soon in your career as your past hard work and efforts will be showering flowers of success. Those in the sports and music sector will do well today.

Virgo: You have to discuss some issues with your seniors before taking a decision. Assess how confident you are as a minor mistake might hurt your reputation. Avoid junk food today.

Libra: Those in politics will get support from their subordinates today, which will positively impact your opposition and impress higher authority. Job seekers will get new opportunities today.

Scorpio: You have to take some baby steps while proceeding with work in your projects. Your financial situation is very tight.

Sagittarius: Learn to defuse situations, especially if you choose to work in a hostile or testing environment. You will have to learn skills needed for new work or routines.

Capricorn: Be diplomatic in your interactions at work. You may be a little worried about the past things that happened at the workplace, but you have to forget it and find a new way towards success; otherwise, you may get more depressed.

Aquarius: Marital matters and relationships could be in a difficult phase today. Chances of losses in real transactions will remain present, and be cautious.

Pisces: You have to keep away your emotions while working in the political sector. Healthwise, you may face many ups and downs.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST