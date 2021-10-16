Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Those in the music, arts or acting field will have a good day. They will get lots of new opportunities. Journalists will become famous.

Taurus: Some disagreements with your partner will disturb you. You have to keep a calm mind while working. Seek professional advice before investing in the stock market.

Gemini: Clarity of thought, incisiveness, and focus are your best assets today. Showing a willingness to share credit will help you get the best out of your colleagues.

Cancer: The right package will only get you so far in meetings. To make the right impact, ensure that your information is well researched and readily available.

Leo: You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments. In academic pursuits, you would gain distinction. Students will do well.

Virgo: You are generous, determined and independent today. You are standing rock solid while everyone else isn’t. You will spend happy moments with your family.

Libra: Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. A short tour with your family members is possible.

Scorpio: Be careful in dealing with strangers. Do not lend money without taking a return surety. Your hard work will pay off, and you may get a raise.

Sagittarius: Don’t rely on advice from others; take time to check out the facts independently. Confusion or minor misunderstandings can create tension with your partner.

Capricorn: Expression of your inner feelings in front of all might hurt your partner and might also turn into a big quarrel. Avoid stressful travel plans.

Aquarius: Love and closeness in a close relationship depend on the respect you have for each other. You will be able to see how to take practical steps toward improvement.

Pisces: There might be a misunderstanding with your colleagues today. You may face some health problems, and this might delay your important meetings.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:00 AM IST