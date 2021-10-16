e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:34 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries: Those in the music, arts or acting field will have a good day. They will get lots of new opportunities. Journalists will become famous.

Taurus: Some disagreements with your partner will disturb you. You have to keep a calm mind while working. Seek professional advice before investing in the stock market.

Gemini: Clarity of thought, incisiveness, and focus are your best assets today. Showing a willingness to share credit will help you get the best out of your colleagues.

Cancer: The right package will only get you so far in meetings. To make the right impact, ensure that your information is well researched and readily available.

Leo: You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments. In academic pursuits, you would gain distinction. Students will do well.

Virgo: You are generous, determined and independent today. You are standing rock solid while everyone else isn’t. You will spend happy moments with your family.

Libra: Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. A short tour with your family members is possible.

Scorpio: Be careful in dealing with strangers. Do not lend money without taking a return surety. Your hard work will pay off, and you may get a raise.

Sagittarius: Don’t rely on advice from others; take time to check out the facts independently. Confusion or minor misunderstandings can create tension with your partner.

Capricorn: Expression of your inner feelings in front of all might hurt your partner and might also turn into a big quarrel. Avoid stressful travel plans.

Aquarius: Love and closeness in a close relationship depend on the respect you have for each other. You will be able to see how to take practical steps toward improvement.

Pisces: There might be a misunderstanding with your colleagues today. You may face some health problems, and this might delay your important meetings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal