Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 23, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 23, 2019



Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pull up your socks as today you are likely to get burdened with work. Politicians and social workers will get the support of their members. Life partner will keep you happy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might find yourself in a difficult situation at the workplace today. Don’t stress yourself by over-thinking. You will find the answers to your problem only when you keep your mind calm.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Luck will be by your side, so you don’t have to worry about anything. You may visit a religious place. Trading in the stock market could be profitable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may plan of going on a long tour or a family vacation. Your mind will be full of creative ideas. On the social front, you will be loved and appreciated by everybody.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may get in touch with influential people of business or social sector. Your family life will be happy. The career will go smooth. Health will show signs of improvement.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will feel fresh and energetic. Positive attitude will help you move ahead in life. At work, you will receive full support from co-workers. Avoid eating junk food.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Engineers and doctors will make good progress. You need to concentrate on a specific project which has more importance at the workplace. Travelling is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may get in touch with unusual people. You may get a surge to make a reform in society and you may also think about joining an NGO or a special community.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Meeting influential people, for example, a sportsperson or a celebrity is highly possible, so wear something good. Those in sports will perform well today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. They will be getting new assignments or contracts to sign in. Journalists and retailers will earn limelight.

