Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 09, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be?

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Lack of staff may increase your work pressure, so be prepared. Learn to make quick decisions. Unemployed will get good job opportunities. Travelling will be hectic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A challenging situation at your workplace could create stressful moments at the start of the day. You may find it difficult to solve a certain problem and this will disturb you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Many of your projects will be successfully launched. You will get the desired success and profit in your field of work or business. The people around you will appreciate and respect you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You feel energized and empowered and nothing can hold you back. With skills and intellect, you will achieve name and fame at the workplace. Travelling is on the cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

People may not like your ideas or initiative and this may depress you a bit. New businesses proposals will be coming later. Take care of health. Meditate to destress yourself.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

People in sports and politics will easily win over their opponents. You will be blessed with name and fame. Those in a poultry farm or agriculture business will make a profit.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Good prospects for business are available today. If there are personal or business matters, which you need to sort out then today is the day. Love life will bloom.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your life partner will lend his/her support. You may also think about changing your job. Home, love and will all increase your happiness quotient. Romantic life will be fine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Minor health problems may disturb you. Stomach and breathing ailments shall surface, but there would not be any major impact on life.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Engineers will do well. Your life partner will help you to come out of some problems and will also cheer your mood up. Students will have a great day.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

This is not the right time to make any important decisions regarding your family issues. Misunderstandings on the business front or social life may up your stress.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

An advice or an opinion by a loved one will help you come out of a difficult situation. There will be domestic happiness as you will meet elders and close relatives.

