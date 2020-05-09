Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 9, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Focus on your on-going projects and bring them to completion. Do not travel unless it's important. Spend some romantic time with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.</p>.<p>Do not share your secrets with your neighbours. Stay committed to your responsibilities. Be careful while on the wheels as a minor accident or a mishap is likely to occur.</p>.<p>It is advisable that you chant Lord Ganesha's mantra it will help you gain confidence and will give enough strength to win over your opponents. Those who run a family business will do well.</p>.<p>You are persistent determined and decisive. Judging in service or profession rarely goes failure. Try to go to the bottom of what the problem is. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business.</p>.<p>Your health may get affected because of mental anxieties. Your generosity and helpful nature will win many hearts.</p>.<p>Cut down your expenses. Learn to combat your fears. Be careful while working in the kitchen. Stop worrying about future and focus in the present.</p>.<p>Monetary gains are on the cards. Your sources of income are also likely to increase. New business contracts will be beneficial. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Big opportunities are around the corner. Most of your desires are likely to get fulfilled today. Don’t neglect your friend’s advice. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Be very careful about your health. Work stress will affect your mental well-being. Make sure you relax properly. Avoid driving at night.</p>.<p>Those in politics and social sector will be marching ahead with a great name and fame. You will be unstoppable and success will surely knock your door.</p>.<p>If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to proper point then success will not be delayed. Singles may find their prospective match.</p>.<p>You need to concentrate more on developing your skills. Those in retail and manufacturing sector will do well. Pay attention to your love life.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>