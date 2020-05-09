Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 9, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Focus on your on-going projects and bring them to completion. Do not travel unless it's important. Spend some romantic time with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Do not share your secrets with your neighbours. Stay committed to your responsibilities. Be careful while on the wheels as a minor accident or a mishap is likely to occur.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It is advisable that you chant Lord Ganesha's mantra it will help you gain confidence and will give enough strength to win over your opponents. Those who run a family business will do well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are persistent determined and decisive. Judging in service or profession rarely goes failure. Try to go to the bottom of what the problem is. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your health may get affected because of mental anxieties. Your generosity and helpful nature will win many hearts.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Cut down your expenses. Learn to combat your fears. Be careful while working in the kitchen. Stop worrying about future and focus in the present.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Monetary gains are on the cards. Your sources of income are also likely to increase. New business contracts will be beneficial. Take care of your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Big opportunities are around the corner. Most of your desires are likely to get fulfilled today. Don’t neglect your friend’s advice. Romance is in the air.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be very careful about your health. Work stress will affect your mental well-being. Make sure you relax properly. Avoid driving at night.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in politics and social sector will be marching ahead with a great name and fame. You will be unstoppable and success will surely knock your door.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to proper point then success will not be delayed. Singles may find their prospective match.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You need to concentrate more on developing your skills. Those in retail and manufacturing sector will do well. Pay attention to your love life.

